WWE officially announces John Cena's "one last" match with 48-year-old megastar

WWE has made an official announcement about John Cena, following the events of tonight's episode of SmackDown. The veteran will take on Brock Lesnar "one last time" at the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza event on September 20, 2025.

On SmackDown tonight, Cena took on Sami Zayn in a US Title match. During the final moments of the bout, Brock Lesnar came out and viciously attacked both competitors.

Lesnar then headed backstage and told John Cena that he would see him at Wrestlepalooza. WWE's official X/Twitter handle has now made the announcement for the match and is calling it the last outing between the two veterans.

WWE @WWE .@JohnCena and Brock Lesnar will go to war one last time at #Wrestlepalooza 😤 🎟️: https://t.co/Q0O2SZdREB

What did John Cena have to say on Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return?

At SummerSlam 2025, The Beast Incarnate returned after two years and attacked Cena following his Undisputed WWE title loss to Cody Rhodes. Shortly after, Cena spoke with Adam Glyn and talked about Lesnar's shocking return at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Here's what he said:

"I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book. And just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So, they’re just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em," Cena said.

Both Cena and Lesnar came up to the main roster from OVW in 2002 and went on to become two of the biggest stars in the business. Cena has battled Brock Lesnar several times over the years.

Now that WWE has confirmed that the two legends will face off one final time, fans are beyond excited to see what transpires when the bell rings at Wrestlepalooza. It will certainly be a must-watch encounter for longtime fans of Cena and Lesnar.

