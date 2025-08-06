John Cena breaks silence on Brock Lesnar return; Triple H's lie exposed?

John Cena competed in one of the toughest battles of his life at the WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Sunday against Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Cena lost the bout despite his best efforts against The American Nightmare. However, things turned further south for The Last Real Champion as Brock Lesnar returned and launched an attack on him, planting seeds for a future showdown.

During the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, Triple H insinuated that John Cena has full creative control over his Retirement Tour, subtly suggesting that he requested to bring Brock Lesnar back.

However, during a quick interview with Street Journalist Adam Glyn on Adam's Apple, John Cena broke his silence on Brock Lesnar's return. Many feel that he subtly exposed Triple H's version of events when he stated that he does what the company wants him to do, suggesting it wasn't his call to bring Lesnar back, but rather the promotion wished to do it for their benefit, even as he nears the end of his career.

"I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book. And just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So, they’re just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans. A dozen of them I got left. They deal ‘em, I play ‘em," Cena said. (H\T - WrestleOps)

When did Triple H hint that John Cena wanted Lesnar?

Speaking at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show, when asked about The Beast's shocking comeback, the WWE CCO Triple H indirectly stated that Cena possesses control over his bookings and he has wished to have a program with Brock Lesnar, pointing out that it was the Last Real Champion, who wanted the former champion back.

"I told John at the beginning of this, he earned the right to do all of this the way he wanted to do it and he is. And I think that's an incredible thing." [57:18 onwards]

Furthermore, veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole revealed on the latest edition of WWE RAW that Nick Khan and Triple H called on Lesnar to return.

Regardless of who is behind The Beast's return, the final chapter of the saga between the Ruthless Aggression Era legends will be generational, and it will be thrilling to witness as it unfolds moving forward.

