Triple H reveals why Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 04, 2025 04:15 GMT
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam (Image via WWE
Brock Lesnar is back (Image via WWE on YouTube)

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE after two years following the main event of SummerSlam Night Two. He came out to a huge pop and hit John Cena with an F5 to send the fans present in MetLife Stadium home happy. Triple H revealed the reason behind Brock's shocking return during the SummerSlam post-show.

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in the main event Street Fight to win his second Undisputed WWE Championship. The hard-hitting bout featured some scary spots, which made it even greater. After his loss, Cena stood in the ring, taking in the fans' cheers before leaving, but was interrupted by a returning Brock Lesnar.

The return of The Beast came as a shock to many, and people wondered why he was back. Triple H revealed that Cena has full creative freedom for his retirement run, suggesting that he asked to bring back Lesnar.

"I told John at the beginning of this, he earned the right to do all of this the way he wanted to do it and he is. And I think that's an incredible thing." [57:18 onwards]
youtube-cover
The roof came off MetLife Stadium when Brock Lesnar's music hit. Fans are excited to see him face John Cena again after so many years.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Harish Raj S
