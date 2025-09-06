BREAKING: Brock Lesnar returns & attacks 41-year-old star first before John Cena

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 06, 2025 01:05 GMT
The Beast Incarnate is back (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Brock Lesnar officially returned for the first time since SummerSlam 2025 on the 5th September episode of SmackDown. But what was surprising was that he targeted a 41-year-old star first before he went after John Cena, and then sent an eight-word message.

John Cena was in the midst of his last-ever SmackDown appearance in Chicago, where he confirmed the rumors that he was done with the blue brand. He was confronted by none other than the 41-year-old United States Champion, Sami Zayn, who had a full-circle moment from his debut in 2015. However, the match would ultimately end in a no-contest as Brock Lesnar interfered.

Surprisingly enough, or perhaps because he was in the way first, Brock Lesnar targeted Sami Zayn and hit him with the F5 before doing exactly the same to John Cena. He said nothing after ruining Cena's last match on SmackDown, but once the cameras cut to the gorilla position, Lesnar broke his silence by saying, "Hey John, see you at Wrestlepalooza, b**ch".

also-read-trending Trending
These were the first words uttered by Lesnar on WWE television in well over two years. Naturally, it was a bittersweet feeling for the fans in attendance, who were aware that they were witnessing Cena (as an active performer) for the last time ever.

Either way, the match is now official, and Cena vs Lesnar is expected to be the headliner for the WrestlePalooza event, which will also be WWE's big debut on ESPN. The final Cena-Lesnar match will happen in Indianapolis, which also hosted the 2025 Royal Rumble. It should be noted that Wrestlepalooza will not be happening in the Lucas Oil Stadium.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out. There is very little time to build up to the show. The only other match official for the PLE is Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky for the vacant Women's World Championship.

Edited by Rohit Nath
