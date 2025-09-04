Surprising update on when John Cena's last-ever SmackDown appearance is going to be (Exclusive)

Every appearance that John Cena makes these days is announced as the last time he will be in that particular city. However, his last-ever SmackDown appearance is happening shockingly soon, and there has been no prior announcement of it.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that the 6th September episode of SmackDown is set to be Cena's last-ever appearance on the blue brand. There was no prior announcement of it, but if true, then his last appearance on SmackDown will be at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.This is a notable venue in John Cena's career (more about it below), and TC speculated that this could also be where we see Brock Lesnar. This means that Cena's final dates will mostly happen on Monday Night RAW. JoeyVotes proceeded to tease the reports about more details on Cena's final two matches, which is something you can expect to hear about next week on WrestleVotes Radio.Why it's more than poetic for John Cena's final SmackDown appearance to be at the Allstate ArenaThe Allstate Arena can safely be considered one of the most important arenas in WWE history, with only venues like Madison Square Garden and the Manhattan Center holding a more important status. But what makes this report even more incredible is the fact that the Allstate Arena has been a big venue in John Cena's career.Not only is it the venue where he debuted on the WWE main roster and confronted Kurt Angle (setting the tone for the Ruthless Aggression Era), but it also happens to be the very same arena where he headlined WrestleMania for the first time in his career, defeating Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 22 to retain the WWE Championship.But perhaps his most memorable moment in the Allstate Arena was at Money in the Bank 2011, where he lost the WWE Championship to CM Punk in what many consider one of the greatest wrestling matches of the 21st century. On that night, he was enemy #1, but when he appears in Chicago one last time, he is almost guaranteed to get a hero's reception. It's truly going to be fitting if it is indeed his final SmackDown appearance. There are very few superstars who have defined the blue brand the way Cena has.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.