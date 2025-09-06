  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • John Cena confronted by current champion after 10 years; confirms major rumor 

John Cena confronted by current champion after 10 years; confirms major rumor 

By Rohit Nath
Published Sep 06, 2025 00:30 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

John Cena appeared on SmackDown in Chicago one last time, and he confirmed a rumor that has been circulating in recent days. Not only this, but he was also confronted by a top champion in a full-circle moment, one that had been a decade in the making.

Ad

Chicago gave John Cena a beautiful reaction when he appeared in their city for his final appearance as an active performer. He reminded them of the significance the city and building have, as it was where he made his debut, first headlined WrestleMania, had iconic US Title open challenges, and came in second place to CM Punk (at Money in the Bank 2011). In doing so, he confirmed the rumor that September 5 would be his last-ever SmackDown appearance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Not only this, but as he was saying his goodbye, he was interrupted by the newly-crowned United States Champion, Sami Zayn, in a full-circle moment from 2015. Sami Zayn asked to carry on the tradition of the US Open Challenge, and he said that he wanted to face Cena first. So, what is the context of this full-circle moment after Cena accepted the challenge?

Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Back in the post-WrestleMania 31 season in 2015, John Cena was in Montreal for a United States Open Challenge, in the early stages of an iconic run. Bret Hart came out and introduced the hometown boy, Sami Zayn, and as an excited Zayn was entering the ring, he threw his arms up and busted his shoulder.

He still continued the match anyway, but did so in pain, and this kept him out of action for several months. It was an unfortunate moment that derailed his career for a short time, as it was rumored that he was set for a main roster call-up. Kevin Owens took that spot instead, and thankfully, things worked out as they were meant to.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications