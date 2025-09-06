Michael Cole announces 7-time WWE Champion is returning to SmackDown 

WWE WrestlePalooza is shaping up to be one for the history books. The road to the first premium live event on ESPN couldn't get any better, as Michael Cole has announced the return of the 7-time WWE Champion for SmackDown next week.Brock Lesnar, who returned at SummerSlam this year, picked up right where he left off on SmackDown this week. He made his presence felt during the United States Championship match between Sami Zayn (c) and John Cena. The two babyfaces were down and out when The Beast Incarnate marched down the ring.Brock Lesnar pulled the referee out of the ring and delivered an F5 to Sami Zayn before setting his sights on John Cena. He laid out the Cenation Leader with another F5 before walking to the back. Moments later, he told the cameraman backstage that he would see Cena at WrestlePalooza.Later on in the show, Michael Cole announced that Brock Lesnar would be returning to SmackDown.&quot;And it's also the return of the Beast - Brock Lesnar. After his attack on John Cena earlier tonight, he faces Cena two weeks from tomorrow at WrestlePalooza. Brock Lesnar will be on SmackDown live.&quot;Former WWE head writer shares thoughts on Brock Lesnar's SmackDown appearanceSpeaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo said Triple H booked Brock Lesnar on SmackDown to counterprogram the NFL game.&quot;I think we should start calling Triple H the king of pops. That's exactly what Triple H is. Bro, look at the way they did it. Bring in Brock at the top, bring in AJ Lee at the bottom, because the NFL is up against us on Friday night. If there is no NFL game tonight, there is definitely no Brock on the show. There may be AJ Lee, but there's no Brock on the show. So they made a little extra effort because they knew they were against the Kansas City Chiefs, a Friday night football game. It's the start of the season. Everybody is gonna be watching the game.&quot;WWE sent the Chicago crowd home happy by bringing back AJ Lee after 10 years on SmackDown.If you carry quotes from the first half of the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.