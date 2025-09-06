Triple H re-signs former WWE Superstar 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Sep 06, 2025 04:13 GMT
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The WWE Universe asked for AJ Lee, and Triple H delivered. After a stunning return on SmackDown tonight, Triple H has officially announced the signing of the three-time Divas Champion.

AJ Lee's return was the worst-kept secret leading up to the Friday Night Show this week. But little did Chicago fans know that the Geek Goddess would grace them with her presence.

During the main event, Seth Rollins came out from the skybox and gave his wife, Becky Lynch, a fitting introduction. The Man riled up the crowd before CM Punk made his way to the ring, and it was a repeat of their RAW segment earlier this week.

Lynch slapped Punk repeatedly and dared the Chicago native to do something about it. In fact, this time he actually did. CM Punk went outside the ring and told Becky Lynch that he can't hit a woman, but he knows someone who would be happy to.

Just as he was done talking, the 'Let's Light It Up' theme song blared through the arena speakers, and it blew the roof off the Allstate Arena. AJ Lee showed up on WWE TV for the first time since retiring in 2015.

She wasted no time laying hands on Becky Lynch and slapped her right across the face before forcing her to retreat.

Fans have since been wondering whether the Black Widow is back full-time or a one-off feud. Triple H cleared the air when he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share backstage footage of AJ Lee signing her new WWE contract.

You can check out his post below:

What's next for AJ Lee in WWE?

After what went down on SmackDown last night, it became a foregone conclusion that a dream match has been set up for WrestlePalooza on September 20.

AJ Lee will join forces with CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match. This will mark the Geek Goddess' first match back in over a decade, having last wrestled on the RAW after WrestleMania 31.

Will AJ Lee go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship? She teased the idea by holding the title and skipping around the ring after the show went off the air.

