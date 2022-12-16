"They're (WWE) always five years, 10 years late" - When CM Punk commented on Roman Reigns' drastic transformation

Roman Reigns and CM Punk were considered the faces of their respective companies not too long ago. The two worked together on multiple occasions in WWE beginning when The Tribal Chief debuted on the main roster at Survivor Series 2012 by interrupting Punk's match.

The two men often butted heads on screen as a rivalry grew between the two. But over time, the Second City Saint's real-life troubles with WWE management seemed to come to the brim, leading him to leave the company for good in 2014. However, a year later, he returned to participate in backstage programming for the Connecticut-based company.

The Needle Mover turned heel a couple of years ago and has not looked back since. It seems the wrestling world has got to see more of what the 37-year old has to offer. Roman Reigns has undergone a drastic transformation since his early years to being the top 'dog' of WWE.

A clip recently resurfaced wherein the two-time AEW World Champion applauded Reigns' capabilities till date. He also cited how WWE tended to be a few years late in pushing their top stars to turn heel:

"If we're talking about good stuff, if the WWE does anything good. I mean, this is the one thing that they're doing right, right it's Roman Reigns. Like his character work, his in ring stuff, like it's all great. But I feel like classic WWE, they're always five years, 10 years late, like this is something that he should have done originally because they tried so hard to get this guy over his baby face and they gave him X amount of Mania main events."(00:05 - 00:31)

Punk also highlighted how The Bloodline are a crucial factor in Reigns' current WWE run:

"So, there's like 'this the guy this guy, this guy' never really had his puppets until now. Maybe he needed that adversity and that backlash to finally be this guy, but this is the one thing they're doing right because what can you say bad about what Roman Reigns is doing right now?" (00:32 - 00:50)

Roman Reigns continues to break records and create history in WWE

Despite coming from a family with an expansive legacy in the industry, Roman Reigns has created a path of his own. A couple of months ago, he surpassed the two-year mark as Universal Champion. At WrestleMania this year, he defeated Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Recently, another accolade was brought to light, that The Tribal Chief had been unpinned for three years.

Over the years, many noteworthy names in the industry have stepped forward to take down The Tribal Chief, but have failed. Rumors are abuzz about his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson potentially returning for a dream match at WrestleMania 39. However, there has been no confirmation on the matter.

Would you like to see The People's Champion take on The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments.

