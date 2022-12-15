Create

AEW Dynamite Results: Massive upset, 5-time WWE World Champion returns, MJF battles popular star in 'Winner Takes All' Match

It was an interesting edition of AEW Dynamite

Welcome to the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming results. The show featured six matches, including a 'Winner Takes All' clash in the main event.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Death Triangle vs. The Elite on AEW Dynamite

Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega started the match respectively. After a highly intense back-and-forth between the two, Matt Jackson and Rey Fenix were tagged in. The Young Bucks hit a double-team move as Kenny Omega and PAC entered the match.

The Elite took out Death Triangle with top rope dives at the ringside area. Nick Jackson seemingly got injured during this part of the bout and was treated on the apron. Omega was tagged in and he hit a suplex on PAC for a two-count. The Cleaner whipped PAC into the corner and followed it up with a big boot.

Matt Jackson and PAC were the legal competitors as Nick Jackson was taken to the back for further treatment. Lucha Bros took turns to dominate Matt but the latter fought back with northern lights suplexes on both stars. PAC and Omega were tagged in. Omega hit a fireman's carry and got a two-count.

The numbers game proved too much for Kenny Omega as Death Triangle continued their domination. Penta took out Matt Jackson with a piledriver on the apron. PAC went for a Black Arrow on Omega but he dodged it. Towards the end of the match, Nick Jackson came out to rejoin the contest.

He came in with a flurry of offenses and took out the Death Triangle members. Nick went for a superkick on Rey Fenix, but Penta used the hammer behind the referee's back on him. Fenix then applied a knee bar as Nick Jackson tapped to out to give Death Triangle a 3-1 lead.

Result: Death Triangle def. The Elite on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Kenny Omega took the microphone and talked about their deficit in the best-of-7 series against Death Triangle. He then brought up the champions using the hammer to pick up victories and challenged them to a NO DQ match next week.

MJF segment on AEW Dynamite

MJF appeared in a backstage segment ahead of the world title match later in the night. He talked about Ricky Starks finally reaching the main event scene, but added that The Devil was already a major star when he joined AEW.

MJF then took shots at Starks and the fans. The AEW World Champion said he did not feel the pressure for the world title match on Dynamite. However, he added that everyone wanted Starks to win, so he was excited to see whether The Absolute could live up to the expectations or crumble under pressure.

The Acclaimed got attacked on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed came out to the ring in their usual manner. However, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett attacked them from behind on the ramp and ringside area.

Max Caster tried to fight back with a punch on Dutt, but Lethal took him out. Jarrett then took Caster out with a guitar shot to the head. He then asked The Acclaimed if they had their attention and took shots at the champions to close out the segment.

Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy on AEW Dynamite

Brian Cage had an early advantage as he hit a series of hurricanranas on Jungle Boy. The latter tried to make a comeback, but Cage slammed him into the corner. The Embassy member continued his domination with a suplex and followed it up by throwing JB around the ring.

Jack Perry fought back with a chop and a series of splashes on Brian Cage. He then finally took the big man down with a DDT. Cage stopped his opponent's momentum with a right hand and got a two-count shortly after.

Towards the end of the match, Perry hit a Canadian Destroyer, but Cage kicked out before the three-count. Prince Nana tried to cause a distinction, but it backfired when Brian Cage took him out. Jungle Boy then rolled up Cage to get the pinfall victory.

Result: Jungle Boy def. Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Jungle Boy called out Big Bill. However, Stokely Hathaway came out and cut a promo before Lee Moriarty and Big Bill laid a vicious beatdown on Jack Perry.

Hook came out to make the save as he chased the heels away. He shook hands with Jungle Boy to end the segment.

House of Black vs. The Factory on AEW Dynamite

Julia Hart spit the black mist on Nick Comoroto's eyes before the match could even start. House of Black destroyed The Factory as Malakai Black and QT Marshall were present in the ring.

The match officially started and Marshall found himself surrounded by House of Black. Malakai Black quickly hit a spinning kick on QT Marshall for the pinfall victory.

Result: House of Black def. The Factory on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Chris Jericho vs. Action Andretti on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho had complete control during the initial stages of the match. He took down Andretti with multiple clotheslines and followed it up with a big right hand. He then hit a chop, but Andretti took Jericho down with a tornado DDT off the middle rope. He got a two-count for his troubles.

Jericho came back with a death valley driver and followed it up with the Code Breaker for only a two-count. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Jericho went for the Judas Effect, but Action Andretti dodged it.

Toward the end of the match, Chris Jericho looked to apply the Walls of Jericho, but Andretti rolled him up for a two-count. The latter hit a dropkick and then slammed Jericho on the head. He then hit a standing shooting star press on the JAS leader to pick up a surprising pinfall victory.

Result: Action Andretti def. Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo on AEW Dynamite

Tay Melo attacked Ruby Soho as the latter was making her entrance. She threw Soho on the barricades and the ring steps before the match even started officially.

Soho responded with multiple back throws and followed it up with a big right hand. The action then spilled to the ringside area as Melo hit a DDT on her opponent on the entrance ramp.

Ruby Soho came back into the match with a big boot and unloaded on Tay Melo. Towards the end of the match, Melo hit a piledriver on Soho for a two-count. She went for the Tay-KO, but Soho avoided it. Ruby Soho then hit the Destination Unknown to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Ruby Soho def. Tay Melo on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match: Tay Melo and Anna Jay.A.S. laid out Ruby Soho with a vicious beatdown.

MJF (c) vs. Ricky Starks on Dynamite - Winner Takes All Match (AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring)

Both men squared off in the middle of the ring. MJF hit a knee strike and followed it up with a clothesline. Ricky Starks responded with a shoulder tackle and sent MJF to the outside. As soon as The Devil entered the ring, Ricky Starks took him down with hip toss. Starks had the momentum, but MJF came back with a cheap shot to the eye.

The champion applied an abdominal stretch and looked to use the ropes for leverage, but the referee caught him. Starks fought back with an elbow strike and followed it up with a clothesline. He then hit a tornado DDT and a powerbomb. At one point, both stars traded rollups, eventually ending with Starks kicking out at two.

MJF then hit a powerbomb on the knee and got a two-count. He then continued his advantage with a cheap shot to the eye. Towards the end of the match, MJF went for a jackknife, but Starsk avoided it. He then hit a superkick. Starks looked to hit the sit-out powerbomb, but MJF landed on his feet.

He then put the referee between himself and Ricky Starks. As the official walked away, The Devil kicked Starks in the groin and rolled him up to retain his title on AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.

Result: MJF retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Bryan Danielson came out and chased away MJF. The show ended with Danielson inside the ring and lifting Ricky Starks' hands up.

