"They should release him" - Twitter reacts to hints about 2-time WWE Champion's possible return to Tony Khan's AEW

The wrestling world recently had its say and asked Tony Khan to release two-time WWE Champion CM Punk from his AEW contract.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, AEW and the Second City Saint have been in contact. But as of now, there have been no updates on what the meetings were about. Punk was allegedly suspended after the infamous post-All Out media scrum and was also injured during his bout against Jon Moxley.

Some close to Punk claim that he and Tony Khan have "spoken or had a couple of meetings" though it's not sure what, if anything came of them.



AEW and CM Punk have had some contact.

Fans reacted to the report amidst speculation that Punk could be back in the company soon. Some fans wished that CM Punk would be released from his contract to avoid any problems in the future.

AEW doesn't need CM Punk. They've moved on and starting to get hot again. Crowds returning, next 2 PPVs selling tons of tickets (one pretty closely sold out on first day of presale), ratings staying strong. AEW is just fine without him.

Things are going great, this man will just bring back his toxicity back in things going rn

The former AEW World Champion recently shared and quickly deleted a post via his Instagram story calling Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho "liars." Upon seeing the story and the reports that both he and Khan were in talks, people requested the AEW President to either release Punk from his contract or work out a deal with him.

CM Punk supposedly posted and quickly deleted this. Just release the dude already. He's nothing but trouble.

CM Punk is my favorite wrestler of all time, I just want this to be done with one way or the other. Either work this out and return or formally release him.

Some fans blamed Khan for the entire drama involving Punk. They felt that he lacked the experience to handle the situation well.

All of this is on Tony. AEW needs real management and leadership. Imagine in 99 having Austin/Rock/HHH bicker like children and McMahon just allowing it.

Goes to show that Tony Khan lacks so much experience.

Tony Khan isn't a booker dude. He literally had ZERO experience before AEW started. He's just living out his dreams but instead of action figures, it's real people.

Few felt that the Second City Saint is still one of the most popular wrestlers in the business, and if he returns to AEW, he could be one of the promotion's top talents.

The dude is a draw even his deleted stuff makes waves

If punk returns, he will be the biggest heel in the business.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell claims that CM Punk's Instagram story was an accident

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Punk's deleted Instagram story.

He claimed that the former WWE Champion was certainly frustrated with Dave Meltzer and Jericho, but at the same time, he never meant to air his dirty laundry in public. He strongly believed that Punk accidentally clicked send and once he realized what he had done it was too late.

“And I think with Punk saying Jericho is a stooge, Meltzer is a stooge. Well, we knew Meltzer was a stooge anyway but, tell me something I don’t know. And I think he wrote it out ‘cause he was frustrated and, all of a sudden, I think he accidentally hit send, ‘oh my god, let me take it down.’ And that’s what happened,” Dutch Mantell said.

Mantell also believes that the current situation with the Best in the World could help Khan in the long run.

It remains to be seen whether a return is on the cards for the former world champion.

Do you think Tony Khan should release the former WWE Champion from his contract? Let us know in the comments section below.

