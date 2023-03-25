Veteran says 2-time WWE Champion and Jon Moxley will never get along due to "bad blood" (Exclusive)

The WWE veteran believes that Jon Moxley and a former AEW World Champion will never get along. Dutch Mantell feels the bridge between Moxley and CM Punk has been burnt.

CM Punk recently took to his Instagram to share why there was hardly any promotion for his title match against Jon Moxley. In the deleted episode, he revealed that the three-time AEW World Champion was not willing to lose to him and due to Punk's injury, Moxley squashed him in a matter of minutes.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the Instagram story. He felt that the squash match between the two former WWE Superstars did not help elevate either wrestler's career, but at the same time, he believed that they could have worked on this story in the future if they did not have so much 'bad blood' between them.

“I don’t believe in Mox doing the squash on him wouldn’t have helped anybody. It don’t even help Mox [sic], he just beat him. But uh… I don’t understand this. But he didn’t squash him. I went back and watched the match. I kinda liked the finish. He did the leg. It’s self-explanatory. They can bring this story back if they wanted to. But I think so much bad blood has flowed over the dam. I don’t think they can get along now,” Dutch Mantell said. [09:46 - 10:22]

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell believes that CM Punk accidentally posted the Instagram Story

While speaking on the same show, he weighed in on the former WWE Champion's deleted Instagram story.

Mantell did believe that CM Punk was frustrated and hence began to write, but he never meant to post it, but he accidentally clicked on send and quickly deleted the story once he realized his mistake.

“And I think with Punk saying Jericho is a stooge, Meltzer is a stooge. Well, we knew Meltzer was a stooge anyway but, tell me something I don’t know. And I think he wrote it out ‘cause he was frustrated and, all of a sudden, I think he accidentally hit send, ‘oh my god, let me take it down.’ And that’s what happened,” said he. [10:23 - 10:47]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager CM Punk on his IG responding to Dave Meltzer. CM Punk on his IG responding to Dave Meltzer. 😬 https://t.co/HiO1BzeMCA

Chris Jericho seemingly reacted to the former WWE Champion's story by posting a gif of Matt Hardy shouting delete on his story.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell that Punk and Moxley will no longer get along? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article.

Poll : 0 votes