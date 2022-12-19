"They did the same sh*t as everybody else does!" – Jim Cornette slams AEW for poor booking of former WWE Superstar's return match 

AEW has had plenty of internal conflicts this year and nearly lost one of its most promising factions, The House of Black. But Jim Cornette thinks the promotion has already fumbled the faction's return and slammed their recent bout.

Malakai Black shocked many fans when he initially requested his release and then decided to sit back to recover from personal issues. This led many to believe that he would return to WWE, but now the House of Black is reunited on AEW TV.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager slammed the faction's brief clash with The Factory.

"If the House of Black are heels, then how did they get anybody mad at them when they just beat up and humiliated other heels? And, if they’re supposed to get over on their wrestling, how do they do that if they didn’t do any of it? And if they’re supposed to get over as bad a**es, well then they did the same s**t as everybody else does! So how did this work in any way?" (02:13:20 onward).

Malakai Black recently opened up about the time he took away from AEW and how, in hindsight, he wishes he didn't have to.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results here.

Jim Cornette also questioned why AEW is putting the House of Black up against another heel faction

According to Jim Cornette, wrestling's biggest draw is arguably the struggle between the good and bad guys. Because of this, the veteran has always seemed riled up when it comes to Tony Khan's booking of two babyfaces or heels in a feud.

caleb 🎄(HAYTER IS CHAMP) @kiphayters Now this is how you book House of Black, make them a dominant faction who wins matches in quick fashion!! Now this is how you book House of Black, make them a dominant faction who wins matches in quick fashion!! https://t.co/1cwWdMYx4P

During the same episode, Cornette slammed the feud but quickly claimed it didn't matter since their match was as short as it was.

"Who are the babyfaces? Who are the heels? And – what the f**k? You got the Satan-worshipping people in the House of Black and you’ve got QT’s pricks and a***oles that have been heels since the start of this program, but it doesn’t matter anyway because they didn’t have a match!" (02:12:16 onward).

Despite Cornette's issues, most fans online have praised the return of House of Black. But time will tell if the faction's current run will finally put them on the map in AEW.

If you use the transcriptions above, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes