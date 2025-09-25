"They won't surpass AEW," "WWE also wants the same thing"- Fans erupt after 4-time champion makes a shocking claim

A former WWE champion just made a shocking claim. Fans have given their thoughts on his comments.

Santino Marella was one of the most entertaining WWE superstars during his time with the promotion. For the last few years, he has taken on the role of Director of Authority at TNA Wrestling. Due to TNA's recent partnership with WWE, Santino has made appearances on NXT over the past few months.

During an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Santino Marella stated that TNA Wrestling is trying to become the number two promotion, which will be possible after they get a TV deal. He also noted that, despite Tony Khan's big bank balance, it is the fans who determine who is number one and number two. While he admitted that it would be tough to catch up to World Wrestling Entertainment, which is the number one wrestling promotion, TNA can try to be number two.

“We’re knocking on the door. You better look out because once we get that TV deal, we’re number two man. I know Tony Khan has lots of money, I get it, but the fans speak. The fans dictate who’s number one, number two, number three, not your bank account. Of course WWE is number one, they’re so far ahead that we’ll never catch it in my lifetime. Number two is attainable, number two is something we can really do. If we accomplish that, that’s humongous.” [H/T WrestlePurists]

Following this comment, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on Santino's statement. Check out some of the reactions below:

WWE reportedly wants to end AEW

WWE and AEW have been in direct competition with each other ever since the latter was formed in 2019. The two promotions have not hesitated to take shots at each other during their programming. The Stamford-based promotion has also gone the extra mile to counterprogram some of AEW's pay-per-views. Despite this, the Jacksonville-based promotion has done well enough to secure another deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut reportedly wants this to be the last TV deal for Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Dave Meltzer reported that World Wrestling Entertainment wants TNA to become the number two promotion. He also reported that they are trying to prevent Tony Khan's promotion from getting another TV deal, which will make them very profitable.

"[WWE] really want TNA to become the other promotion because they can control TNA. This is a major full-court press. They just want [Tony Khan] out of the box and they know if the numbers stay good that he’s gonna get a renewal at a much bigger number, just like they did. He’s already very profitable, the number will make him incredibly profitable and they’ll never get away from him or anything like that. So they feel that they need to make sure this is the last contract," Meltzer said. [H/T: WOR]

It will be interesting to see if World Wrestling Entertainment will be successful in its mission.

