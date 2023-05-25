"They've done a horrible job with him" - WWE veteran blasts AEW's booking of Bryan Danielson

A WWE veteran has blasted AEW for their booking of The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson, claiming that the Jacksonville-based promotion has done a horrible job with him.

The veteran in question is former eight-time WWE Hardcore Champion Justin Credible, who fans of the "New Generation" era of WWF will also remember as Aldo Montoya.

Speaking on the "Hitting the Turnbuckle" podcast, Danielson's booking was brought up in conversation, to which Justin Credible claimed that AEW has done a horrible job at booking the former WWE Champion.

"I know Bryan Danielson very well, I mean he was one of the biggest stars on the planet just a couple of years ago, and they've done a horrible job with him."

Credible also went on to blast the younger stars of All Elite Wrestling, as he feels that if Bryan Danielson was able to work with the younger stars more closely, their egos wouldn't get in the way.

"Not to have him [Danielson] in some way pick these guys' brains, I just would imagine that everybody would have come together a lot easier. I think there's so much ego involved, it blows my mind, because ECW, the way it worked was there was no ego. I just feel like people are being paid good, maybe too good, and they're just like, 'F**k this, let me just do the bare minimum what I'm asked, let's ride this train till the wheels fall off, make our money and go home.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Bryan Danielson will be in action this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing

The American Dragon hasn't wrestled for AEW since his Iron Man Match against MJF at Revolution on March 5th. However, Bryan Danielson will return to the ring this Sunday at Double or Nothing in one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

Danielson, along with the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club, will take on The Elite in the second-ever "Anarchy in the Arena" match, which is expected to be equally as violent, if not more, than the first.

The first Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2022 was the bout that put Bryan Danielson on the shelf for almost two months, forcing him to miss out on a scheduled match with Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door.

