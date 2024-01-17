“They’ve just killed these guys” - Jim Cornette lashes out at AEW for poor booking of ex-WWE star’s stable

Jim Cornette recently lashed out at AEW for booking an ex-WWE stable poorly. He was unhappy with Tony Khan for not doing justice to the talented superstars’ characters.

Adam Cole delivered a promo on last week’s Dynamite hyping up his Undisputed Kingdom stablemates on the show. The January 10 episode of Dynamite featured Roderick Strong and Bryan Keith in a one-on-one action. After Strong picked up the victory, Cole hyped up him and delivered a promo.

It looks like Jim Cornette didn’t like the promo at all. In a recent episode of Drive Thru, he slammed Khan for booking Cole and his stablemates poorly on Dynamite. He criticized how The Undisputed Kingdom members were dressed and claimed that Cole was looking worse than all the other members as if he was sick.

“[Adam] Cole did a promo and tried to put the group over as somehow as legitimate after they’ve been used as jobbers and comedians for months. They’re all dressed like bums and sweatpants. Adam Cole looks worse than all of them, like he just rolled out of bed,'' said Cornette. [From 0:12 - 0:27]

Check the video here:

Jim Cornette claims Adam Cole had a better run in WWE

In his podcast, Jim Cornette stated Adam Cole was better off in WWE, where his character and gimmick were much better than the one he is currently playing in AEW.

“I don’t know, it’s just it’s so drab and nobody’s gonna buy this sh*t. Nobody is buying it. Nobody is going to buy it. At least Adam Cole was supposed to be Bearcat [Keith] Lee’s manager in the WWF, at least he could still walk. The f**k, they've just killed these guys. It’s just stupid,” he added. [From 1:06 - 1:26]

Before joining AEW, Cole had a decent run in WWE. He served under the WWE banner from 2017 to 2021, before jumping ship in September 2021. Cole is currently playing The Devil Gimmick in AEW. He revealed himself as The Devil in Worlds End PPV.

What do you think about Jim Cornette's views on Adam Cole’s last week’s Dynamite promo? Tell us in the comments.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here