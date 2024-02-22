Things don't look good for Hangman Page after injury scare on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Hangman Page seemingly suffered an injury on AEW Dynamite this week, and recent reports reveal that it may be a serious hurt.

On the February 21 edition of the Wednesday Night show, Page teamed up with Rob Van Dam and Hook to take on Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage in the main event. At one point during the match, Joe tried to execute a Muscle Buster on Page, but the latter managed to escape it and seemed to get hurt.

After the spot, Page didn’t actively participate in the match and spent the rest of the time ringside favoring his ankle. During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he also heard that Page had broken his ankle, which appears to be a serious injury. Meltzer added that if this is the case, then the company will announce it soon.

Page is supposed to wrestle Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland in a Triple-Threat Match for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on Sunday, March 3.

Samoa Joe beats the returning WWE legend after almost 11 years on AEW Dynamite

On Dynamite this week, the team of Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage beat Page, RVD, and Hook. It was The Samoan Submission Machine who picked up the big win for his group. The ending segment of the match saw Joe put Rob Van Dam in the Coquina Clutch, which made the WWE legend pass out in the middle of the ring.

The victory marked Samoa defeating The Whole F'N Show after nearly 11 years. The World Champion and Van Dam faced each other in TNA and haven't been inside the ring against each other since 2013. RVD made his AEW debut in 2023.

