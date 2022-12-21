"Things were all looking good" - Former WWE official recalls how Cody Rhodes blindsided him with potential AEW signing (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently detailed his interaction with Cody Rhodes and revealed plans for him to join AEW.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after spending a few years in AEW. He is currently sidelined due to an injury he suffered before the Hell in a Cell event in June 2022.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, Elias spoke to Rhodes on three separate occasions. He also mentioned that AEW was on board to hire him.

"I talked to Cody when AEW was first starting to do their thing. They were going to start doing live events and I had a conversation with Cody. I actually had three conversations with Cody and you know, they were all positive and things were all looking good. He was up on me coming in because of the fact that I'm bilingual and they were looking at the Pentagons and Fenix and guys like that."

However, The American Nightmare seemingly blindsided Elias from potentially signing with the Jacksonville-based company.

"And then all of a sudden I never heard from Cody and all of a sudden I'm texting with QT Marshall. So, you know, I never heard anything, never took the initiative and that was pretty much the extent of that with AEW," said Marty Elias. [27:10 - 28:00]

Cody Rhodes urged WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page to have a match in AEW

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes seemingly tried his best to get Diamond Dallas Page back into the ring for one more match.

In an interview with Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie.com, DDP briefly revealed his conversation with Rhodes. He said:

"Cody [Rhodes] asked me right after we got done [following AEW match], because it was such a huge success for the ratings, everything came off perfectly. He said, 'would you consider, one more time?' I said, 'How do you top that?'"

As a former AEW EVP, Cody Rhodes was a significant influence backstage in AEW. However, he is now a prominent part of the RAW roster.

