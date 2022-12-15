WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reportedly asked retired WWE legend to have last hurrah in AEW 

Former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes had quite a lot of pull in the promotion. Unfortunately, the star's attempts could not get Diamond Dallas Page to agree to have one more bout in the promotion.

DDP was one of the biggest stars in WCW during his long tenure with the now-defunct promotion and has had a deep history with WWE. Additionally, the veteran was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame back in 2017.

During his recent interview with Josh Wilding of ComicBookMovie.com, the WWE legend recalled a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes after his All Elite Wrestling match.

"Cody (Rhodes) asked me right after we got done (following AEW match), because it was such a huge success for the ratings, everything came off perfectly. He said, 'would you consider, one more time?' I said, 'How do you top that?'"

DDP continued, recalling that he was managing in AWA at the time but that he couldn't ever top his match at Dynamite.

"I was managing in the AWA and we had a feud with the Guerreros. That was one of my first days in professional wrestling as a manager. That [All Elite Wrestling bout] would be the last thing I do, and it becomes part of my reel. I don't know how I could ever top that." (H/T: Fightful)

During the same interview, DDP also disclosed how he got a DM from Randy Orton after his once-off appearance during Ric Flair's last match.

Missed out on the recent AEW Dynamite? You can check the results here.

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to congratulate Saraya on her return to wrestling in AEW

Saraya recently made her return to wrestling after her then-career-ending injury back in 2018 when she took on Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear. She's now set to take on Jamie Hayter and Baker alongside a mystery tag team partner.

In light of her return to the wrestling industry as an active competitor, Diamond Dallas Page took to social media to post a throwback post with Saraya.

Speculations about Saraya's mystery partner have begun to go absolutely wild. Still, many fans online are holding fast to the belief that it will be Sasha Banks, who's rumoredly departing from WWE soon.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes