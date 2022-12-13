Backstage reports on whether Sasha Banks could sign with AEW amid rumors of WWE departure

Sasha Banks' status with WWE has caused many fans to clamor for the star to be AEW-bound. Given speculation from Dave Meltzer, Banks could very likely make the jump.

The Boss is set to make an appearance at NJPW's upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, which has already fueled even more fan theories about her jumping to AEW. While WWE has not announced her release, this might be the first event in Sasha Banks' career outside the promotion.

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke on the amount of money Banks will be making in NJPW and how she has time to perhaps appear in AEW soon after.

“Obviously tons more than she would have made in WWE, but in total, they’re not gonna book her on enough shows to where she would make in the long run what she would make in WWE. It’s only a few shows, she has plenty of time to do other projects, perhaps work for AEW.”

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW . But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. I'm still "I'll believe when I see it" when it comes to Sasha Banks in #AEW. But Tony booking a tag match with a mystery partner A MONTH OUT is pretty sus. https://t.co/34idFtOJsU

The Boss' NJPW appearance caught the attention of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, who recently shared how he believes The Boss could be a good addition to The Bullet Club.

Sasha Banks recently shared a throwback image that has now resulted in more fans speculating her AEW debut

Saraya (FKA Paige) is set to take on Britt Baker and Jamie Hayer on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite in a tag-team match. The Anti-Diva's partner has so far been advertised as a mystery. With Banks' unsure WWE status, fans are proposing that she'll be the one.

Sasha Banks recently posted a throwback image of herself wrestling Saraya back in their earlier days on WWE NXT. Because of this, fans are now even more sure that it'll be Banks.

Check out the screenshot of her story below:

A screenshot of Banks' Instagram Story with the aforementioned photo.

Saraya and Sasha Banks have a long history together and went toe-to-toe in numerous bouts, going back as far as 2012. The two last faced each other in a match that historically ended Saraya's career back in 2018, but fans are still holding onto the belief that the two could reunite and make up for the terrible conclusion.

