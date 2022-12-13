WWE Superstar Sasha Banks fuels rumors of imminent AEW debut with a major throwback photo

Sasha Banks, the former WWE Raw Women's Champion, recently shared a photo of herself with AEW star Saraya, sparking a flurry of rumors in the pro wrestling world about The Boss possibly joining AEW.

Due to creative differences with then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out earlier this year in May. Neither woman has been seen in the promotion since, and they were also stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championships and suspended indefinitely.

According to rumors, The Boss would appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17, the biggest NJPW event of the year. On January 4, 2023, the historic Tokyo Dome will host the event's opening night. Earlier today, Banks posted a photo of herself and Saraya on her Instagram stories, sparking speculation that she might be Saraya's secret partner in AEW.

Chi-Guy Eric @ChiTownEnuff twitter.com/davemeltzerWON… Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… So Sasha Banks at Wrestle Kingdom on Jan 4th in Tokyo for NJPW, and not for WWE, where Kenny Omega will also be to fight Wil Osprey, then a week later Saraya fka Paige has a mystery partner to fight Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for #AEW So Sasha Banks at Wrestle Kingdom on Jan 4th in Tokyo for NJPW, and not for WWE, where Kenny Omega will also be to fight Wil Osprey, then a week later Saraya fka Paige has a mystery partner to fight Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for #AEW 👀 twitter.com/davemeltzerWON…

Britt Baker challenged Saraya to a tag team match in the upcoming January 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite. Baker asked the former Divas champion to pick a partner of her choice to compete against herself and Jamie Hayter. Fans have made assumptions that Saraya's partner could be Sasha Banks if The Boss is indeed a free agent by January.

Jay White wants the former WWE Raw Women's champion in the Bullet Club

Sasha Banks is rumored to be performing at Wrestle Kingdom 17, which prompted Jay White to talk to her about a possible future with the Japanese promotion.

In the midst of several rumors, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White provided his perspective on Banks' prospective debut into NJPW. He continued by saying that the former WWE Women's Champion was more than welcome to join his NJPW team, Bullet Club.

"I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say hello." (H/T Fightful)

See the full interview here

youtube.com/watch?v=h3ghBv… We asked Jay White if Sasha Banks would make a good Bullet Club member.See the full interview here We asked Jay White if Sasha Banks would make a good Bullet Club member.See the full interview hereyoutube.com/watch?v=h3ghBv… https://t.co/w0xLL3hqvS

Additionally, Banks recently shot for a movie role in The Mandalorian, a Disney+ Star Wars series, so it won't be a surprise if she is venturing outside of WWE.

Do you think Saraya's mystery will partner with Sasha Banks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below

