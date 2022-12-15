Randy Orton sent a DM to WWE Hall of Famer after his unexpected in-ring appearance

Randy Orton appears to be keeping in touch with wrestling during his absence from the ring due to a back injury. In a recent interview, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) revealed that The Viper reached out to him after his surprise in-ring appearance in July.

DDP made a one-off return at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville, Tennessee. Although he did not compete in a match, the 66-year-old got involved in a physical altercation when he hit Matt Cardona with a Diamond Cutter.

The WCW icon told ComicBookMovie.com's Josh Wilding about the direct message he received from Orton after the show:

"He said, 'I heard you said some things about me. Thank you so much for the accolades,'" DDP recalled. "He said, 'Saw the Diamond Cutter at Flair's final match. I immediately Googled your age and thought to myself, bravo. You can still look as good as you do and be able to do what you do and still be healthy (…) is number one, when it's all said and done.' Then he said, 'The money's number one,' and I just started laughing because yeah, the money, where do we end up?" [12:04 – 12:45]

DDP regularly praises Orton, whose RKO finisher is a variation of the WWE Hall of Famer's Diamond Cutter move. He believes the 14-time world champion would be worthy of inclusion in a wrestling version of Mt. Rushmore.

Randy Orton asked DDP how he stays so healthy

Thanks to his DDP Yoga fitness program, the three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion has helped thousands of people around the world.

The wrestling legend explained to Randy Orton how he looks after his body on a daily basis:

"He goes, 'But what did you do? How is your body now?'" DDP continued. "And because of DDP Yoga, because of my lifestyle, I still drink, I still eat meat, I just don't abuse myself, and I go out of my way from ice baths to infrared saunas to hyperbaric chambers." [12:46 – 13:09]

DDP's final match took place on January 15, 2020, on AEW Dynamite. He teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall in a losing effort against The Blade, The Butcher, and MJF.

