"He is like top 5" - WWE Legend makes a big statement on Randy Orton's standing amongst all-time greats

Randy Orton is an incredibly popular figure within WWE, having spent nearly two decades with the company and accumulating multiple accolades along the way.

Diamond Dallas Page showered praise on The Apex Predator during a recent interview with Fightful and placed him amongst the top five wrestlers of all time.

While DDP considered Ric Flair to be the greatest to ever do it, he commended Orton's career longevity. He specifically noted how the current superstar started young in the business and has grown into a true locker room leader.

"To me, pound for pound, the look, the size, the work, I think freaking Randy Orton maybe, you know, you've got to give Flair "the best of all time" because he had a 30-year run,'' said Diamond Dallas Page. ''Randy is nowhere near done, and he will take some time off; he will come back. I think he may be; he is like top 5, man! Like, of guys that did our business from 22, the youngest world champion, to in his 40s now, to have a run that's 20 years on top. The guys who get that sh**, Dusty Rhodes, Macho Man, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Roddy Piper, Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton now, 20 years in!"

Randy Orton's current WWE status

Orton and Riddle's alliance has been one of the most entertaining aspects of RAW for almost a year. RK-Bro is not expected to split before WrestleMania 38 and WWE reportedly has bigger plans for the duo.

WrestleVotes reported last month that several creative members wish to hold off on the eventual split and hope that Riddle and Orton can someday feud for the WWE Championship.

Orton is clearly enjoying himself alongside Riddle, giving the former WWE Champion's career an exciting direction. But where's it all heading? What are your predictions for RK-Bro? Sound off in the comments section below.

