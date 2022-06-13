Konnan says popular AEW star's position has been "downgraded" following Double or Nothing 2022

After Double or Nothing, Konnan claims AEW has "downgraded" Wardlow.

Recently on AEW Dynamite, Mark Sterling sued Wardlow for assaulting security personnel during his feud with MJF. Given the choice between going to court or facing 20 security guards, Wardlow is now scheduled to compete in a 20-on-1 class action handicap elimination match against the plaintiffs at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite.

On the podcast, K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, former nWo member Konnan wondered why the popular babyface is working with Smart Mark Sterling, who has little heat and is not even a proper wrestler himself:

"Why is he now been downgraded to working with Mark Sterling, who means absolutely nothing and has zero heat? Okay, so let me see if I got this right. It's stupid enough that he was handcuffed and he came out every week handcuffed and all the other silliness, but him and MJF have made it work," said Konnan. (14:28-14:35)

Konnan further revealed his displeasure at how the company treated the popular star, calling his upcoming match on Dynamite "stupid":

"But now the new thing is that he can either go to court or he has to fight 20 jabrones that are security guards, which you know what's gonna happen. Is he actually gonna face 20 security guards next week? This is stupid. I mean, bro, you do nothing to help this guy, which you got...who is mega, mega over," said Konnan. (14:36-15:04)

Other matches that have been announced for AEW Dynamite: Road Rager include Chris Jericho against Ortiz in a hair match and the All Elite Tag Team Championship ladder match; Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus facing The Young Bucks and Hardys.

Despite the storyline lawsuit, Wardlow is aiming for AEW gold

On an episode of Rampage that aired on June 8, Mr. Mayham taped a promo stating that his main goal right now was to take the TNT Championship away from Scorpio Sky.

Back in March, he won the Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match, which earned him the opportunity to challenge for the TNT Championship. However, due to MJF's interference in the match, he could not capture the gold.

Wardlow may have Mark Sterling and an army of angry security personnel in his way at the moment, but he seems determined to run through them on his way to capturing his first title in All Elite Wrestling.

