"This ain’t a one man show" - 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion seemingly fires back at Braun Strowman's controversial comments

Braun Strowman was the latest to cause a stir in the wrestling community and former AEW tag team champion Dax Harwood seemingly responded to his comments with a statement of his own.

After his match at Crown Jewel, Braun sent out a tweet showing his respect for his opponent but also fired major shots at smaller, high-flying wrestlers.

"Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers. Giants and Monster > flippy flipper bag your grocery’s at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal," he tweeted.

A number of people responded to him, calling him out for what they perceived as an unnecessarily insensitive and condescending tweet. It should be noted that a number of stars in WWE are high-flyers as well and owe a lot of their development to the indies.

Dax Harwood then sent out a series of tweets, which felt like a response to Strowman's tweets.

"On my way back from Osaka. The life I live never gets lost on me. I know it’s not just me. It’s the opportunities. It’s the men & women, before me, that literally have busted their bodies to make wrestling better. It’s never been a one man or woman show. I’m secure enough to admit, we need each other to make this all work. The flippy guys need the giants. The technicians need the brawlers. And my short ugly a** needs all the help I can get! Ultimately, & above it all, we need y’all. We do this for y’all. Thank y’all for helping me give my family a life I never thought was possible. My wife & daughter are well taken care of because of y’all & everyone 5hat came before me. This ain’t a one man show. This is Professional Wrestling, baby!" Dax Harwood said in a series of 3 tweets.

Braun Strowman had a good match at WWE Crown Jewel

Braun Strowman had an excellent showing against The Giant Omos at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Many people called it the best match of the over 7 foot tall monster's short WWE career.

The Monster of All Monsters has a larger-than-life presence and, if used properly, has shown the ability to get over with the crowd.

Wrestling has a number of styles and every style has its following. Braun Strowman's comments will surely be the topic of discussion for a few days.

