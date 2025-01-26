"This is their biggest loss since Punk," "No one wanted you" - Fans erupt to WWE Hall of Famer's son turning down AEW's offer

Recently, a second-generation star revealed that he had turned down AEW's contract offer. Fans have reacted to the news, and many have divided perceptions on the matter, with opposing claims about its impact on the company.

Brock Anderson, the son of the legendary Arn Anderson, was one of those to depart All Elite Wrestling in 2023. He competed in his last match in August of that year in a TNT Championship match against Luchasaurus. He also ended up departing the company around that time. In August last year, it was revealed that he had signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW).

In his recent appearance on K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Brock looked back at his time with AEW. He mentioned how the promotion offered him an extension of his same deal with them, but he ended up turning this down. Anderson claimed that this was the best decision he had ever made, seeing as he had learned so much following his departure from the company.

Fans have divided reactions to the matter. Some claimed that this was a big loss for the company, comparing him to CM Punk. Some fans mentioned how he'd be a good addition to WWE, specifically the NXT brand. Others couldn't care less about this, as they felt it had no impact on AEW.

Fans' Reactions to the news

Brock Anderson looked back at his time with AEW

Almost five months ago, Anderson spoke up about his time with the company and mentioned how there were several lapses in terms of development.

The son of the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that there wasn't a system in place for younger talent to learn about the business. He claimed that everything was just for TV.

"When I was at AEW, it was — hindsight is 20/20. You can look back and see that things were going to be the way they were, but I didn't know. It was a new company. I didn't know what was going to happen, but I don't think, looking back now, I wasn't ready for that because it — for young guys, there is no setup to really learn and grasp the business. It's just basically just TV."

Anderson was not utilized as much during his time with the company. However, many of the other talents around his age have been thriving, so it is unclear why this was the case.

