"This could be a death blow to Jack Perry's career" - WWE legend concerned about AEW star's future

Following Jack Perry's indefinite suspension from AEW, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has given his thoughts on the situation and has mentioned that Jack Perry might've dug his own grave.

The former FTW Champion had an altercation with CM Punk backstage at the All In pay-per-view. It got physical and heated, and even AEW President Tony Khan got involved. This led to the firing of Punk from the promotion and the indefinite suspension of Perry.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the skirmish. He mentioned that following The Straight Edge Superstar's release from the promotion, Perry's career could be in jeopardy as well. His value to the company could be tested, and his use could dwindle upon his return.

"This could be a death blow to Jack Perry's career," Booker said grimly. "That 'out of sight, out of mind,' and then when he comes back, how much have they really missed him? His worth is gonna be immediately put right out there on front street." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Following Jack Perry playing part in the former AEW World Champion's release, Punk's fans will definitely not be pleased, and them being a big market could play a part in just how well Perry will be received by the fans moving forward.

Jim Cornette narrates what he would have told Jack Perry after the altercation

No one outside the company knows for sure how the altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry went down, as there have been several different versions of what happened in reports, and no camera footage has yet been released. But the fact of the matter was that an altercation did take place and even involved Tony Khan in some capacity.

On a recent edition of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette described how he would deal with the situation between the two and what he would say to the former FTW Champion at that moment. He would have reprimanded Perry a whole lot more, put him in his place, and would get as far as threatening to fire him.

"Okay, [Jack] Perry, sounds like you’re lucky that he only front-face-locked you instead of mashing your nose all over your face. I remind you: he’s my star, and you’re not! Get your s**t and go to the hotel and do this s**t again, or I’ll fire you."

Currently, both stars have felt the consequences of their actions at All In, with Punk getting the shorter stick. These situations happen at times in the industry, or in any industry, and the parties involved need to suffer the consequences of their actions.

Do you think the repercussions following the altercation were good enough? Let us know in the comments section below.

