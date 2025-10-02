"This is f*king bullshit," "Tony what the f*k man"- Fans go berserk after ex-WWE star debuts for Tony Khan's promotion

A former WWE star made her debut on a promotion owned by Tony Khan, and fans expressed their displeasure. The star is currently considered one of the best women's wrestlers as well.The ex-WWE star, Sareee, made her debut for Tony Khan's promotion, Ring of Honor. The 29-year-old star has been on the Japanese wrestling scene for years and is also considered one of the best. She also had a brief run in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2021-2022, where she performed under the name &quot;Sarray.&quot;After weeks of anticipation, Sareee made her return to the North American wrestling scene by debuting on the Ring of Honor. During the latest ROH taping, she teamed with Alex Windsor against the team of Billie Starkz and Diamante.Fans on the X social media platform were absolutely not happy to see Sareee on the Ring of Honor, as they believe Tony Khan should have had her show up on AEW TV. Fans reacted to Sareee's ROH debut as follows:Fans on the X social media platform expressed their frustrations regarding Sareee showing up on ROH and not AEW TVFormer WWE star on her run with the Stamford-based promotionAfter she made her WWE debut in 2021, Sareee was made into a comedy anime character despite her incredible talent in the ring. Following her departure from the promotion in 2022, the erstwhile Sarray revealed what she wanted from her run there.In an interview with Mera Wrestling in 2023, Sareee said she wanted to be cool and strong in the Stamford-based promotion instead of an anime character:“When I went to WWE in America, I didn’t want to be a villain so much as a strong wrestler. I wanted to be seen as “cool” and “strong,” but instead they made me play an anime character in a sailor uniform. They told me it suited me, but I felt like, “That’s not me!’” she said. [H/T SEScoops]Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for Sareee after her ROH debut.