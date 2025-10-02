  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • "This is f*king bullshit," "Tony what the f*k man"- Fans go berserk after ex-WWE star debuts for Tony Khan's promotion

"This is f*king bullshit," "Tony what the f*k man"- Fans go berserk after ex-WWE star debuts for Tony Khan's promotion

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 02, 2025 12:10 GMT
WWE Tony Khan
Ex-WWE name debuted on Tony Khan's promotion (Source-AEW on YT and WWE.com)

A former WWE star made her debut on a promotion owned by Tony Khan, and fans expressed their displeasure. The star is currently considered one of the best women's wrestlers as well.

Ad

The ex-WWE star, Sareee, made her debut for Tony Khan's promotion, Ring of Honor. The 29-year-old star has been on the Japanese wrestling scene for years and is also considered one of the best. She also had a brief run in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2021-2022, where she performed under the name "Sarray."

After weeks of anticipation, Sareee made her return to the North American wrestling scene by debuting on the Ring of Honor. During the latest ROH taping, she teamed with Alex Windsor against the team of Billie Starkz and Diamante.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans on the X social media platform were absolutely not happy to see Sareee on the Ring of Honor, as they believe Tony Khan should have had her show up on AEW TV. Fans reacted to Sareee's ROH debut as follows:

Fans on the X social media platform expressed their frustrations regarding Sareee showing up on ROH and not AEW TV
Fans on the X social media platform expressed their frustrations regarding Sareee showing up on ROH and not AEW TV

Former WWE star on her run with the Stamford-based promotion

After she made her WWE debut in 2021, Sareee was made into a comedy anime character despite her incredible talent in the ring. Following her departure from the promotion in 2022, the erstwhile Sarray revealed what she wanted from her run there.

Ad

In an interview with Mera Wrestling in 2023, Sareee said she wanted to be cool and strong in the Stamford-based promotion instead of an anime character:

“When I went to WWE in America, I didn’t want to be a villain so much as a strong wrestler. I wanted to be seen as “cool” and “strong,” but instead they made me play an anime character in a sailor uniform. They told me it suited me, but I felt like, “That’s not me!’” she said. [H/T SEScoops]

Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for Sareee after her ROH debut.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications