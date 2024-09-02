"This is a false statement," says WWE star after being called out by a fan for lack of TV time since leaving AEW

A former AEW star responded to a fan who claimed he gets less TV time in WWE than in his previous company. The star being discussed is Lexis King.

The 30-year-old star wrestled as Brian Pillman Jr. in the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2019 to 2023. He was a part of The Varsity Blonds alongside Griff Garrison. The duo mostly wrestled on Dark and rarely on Dynamite for the initial years. However, the star wasn't featured on AEW TV from 2022 until his departure.

Lexis King signed a contract with WWE in 2023 and was instated on the NXT brand. He has wrestled decent matches with Carmelo Hayes, Dante Chen, Tony D'Angelo, and many other stars. His last match was against Eddy Thorpe on the August 13 episode of NXT. After NXT's pay-per-view No Mercy, a fan called him out for not being featured on the third brand show as much as in AEW.

The 30-year-old star denied the fan's claim, saying he has wrestled more matches in a year than he has wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion for three years.

"This is a false statement. I have wrestled 17 matches on NXT live television just this year alone. That is likely 3x more TV time than my entire 3 year AEW career…" he wrote.

Lexis King talks about his AEW run

Lexis King wasn't involved in any major feuds during his time in the Tony Khan-led promotion. After performing in the company for four years, he jump-shipped to WWE.

While speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, the star revealed he kept second-guessing himself while sitting on the bench in the previous company.

"It [his WWE NXT TV debut] was great. I was just sitting in it and I'm backstage thinking 'Is this real?' I spent, and this isn't a knock on anybody, but I spent so many months of my career at the previous company, just second-guessing myself. Am I really any good? Am I worth it? A lot of self-doubt. And just to see how my career has done a total 180 since then [is incredible]," he said.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the 30-year-old.

