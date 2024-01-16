WWE star on his AEW run: "I spent so many months of my career at the previous company, just second-guessing myself"

A current WWE star who recently signed with the company after leaving All Elite Wrestling has opened up about his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The star in question is none other than Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr. in All Elite Wrestling. King is the son of late WWE star Brian Pillman who was a popular star from the Attitude Era. He signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion shortly after departing AEW in late 2023. Lexis King quickly rose to the top as he became one of the top acts on NXT after his debut.

Speaking on the Insights podcast, Lexis King reflected on his NXT debut and revealed how he second-guessed himself during his AEW run.

"It [his WWE NXT TV debut] was great. I was just sitting in it and I'm backstage thinking 'Is this real?' I spent, and this isn't a knock on anybody, but I spent so many months of my career at the previous company, just second-guessing myself. Am I really any good? Am I worth it? A lot of self-doubt. And just to see how my career has done a total 180 since then [is incredible]." [H/T: Sescoops]

Lexis King is without a doubt a talented superstar who has a bright future in the Stamford-based promotion. We will have to wait and see what the company has in store for King on the NXT brand in 2024.

WWE star Lexis King further spoke on his AEW run

WWE star Lexis King was signed to All Elite Wrestling from 2019 to 2023 as Brian Pillman Jr. King had an underwhelming run in the company and was a part of the Varsity Blondes Tag Team with Griff Garrison.

Speaking on the Insights podcast, Lexis King noted that AEW made him the performer he is today.

"There's no ill-will [towards AEW] but it's just sort of that mindset. I put myself in that mindset. Nobody else put me in that. I just put myself in that mindset of 'What's going on here?' That self-doubt. And I kept griding. Like I said I moved back home. I kept grinding, going to the local [wrestling] school. Trying to find out what makes me tick as a performer. And just the experience living there, the experience I gained traveling with AEW made me the performer I am today." H/T:[Sescoops]

The character shift from Brian Pillman's son to Lexis King has been great for the young star as it has helped him gain his own identity. King has also managed to get over with the fans on social media as well as the NXT Universe in Orlando.

