Ex-WWE star takes issue with Lexis King's presentation

A tremor of disapproval rumbled through the wrestling world as a former WWE Superstar threw a curveball at Lexis King's (FKA Brian Pillman Jr.) current presentation on TV.

The star in question is Aiden English, who worked with the Stamford-based promotion from 2012 to 2020 and has been a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion with Simon Gotch.

Before joining forces with Gotch to form The Vaudevillians on the then black and gold brand, English was strutted with "The Drama King" moniker, weaving his own theatrical tapestry of a glimpse of the Shakespearean villainous symphony.

On the latest episode of NXT, Lexis King faced Dion Lennox in the Men's Breakout Tournament. The 30-year-old star picked up the win over his opponent after delivering a spinning DDT.

However, before the bout took place, the WWE on TNT Sports Twitter handle shared a GIF of Brian Pillman Jr. dubbed with the nickname 'The DRAMA KING.' This, of course, did not sit well with the former star, who publicly questioned Lexis' presentation on NXT television.

"…pardon?" English wrote.

Check out the former NXT Tag Team Champion's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Lexis King revealed why he took his abusive stepfather's name in WWE

During a recent interview with Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast, Pillman Jr. shared that 'King' is derived from his stepfather.

Many were shocked to understand that he didn't take the name of the legendary wrestler Brian Pillman. Instead, the star chose to use King despite not having fond memories of his stepfather.

"He came from a great family, but he wasn’t great to me. He was an abusive piece of work and he put me through some sh*t. It made me stronger, and in a way, it’s like, this man robbed my childhood, I’m going to rob his name. I’m going to take his name because it’s a cool name. I’m going to make it mean something positive," Lexis said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen if Brian Pillman Jr. responds to the former WWE Superstar after taking The Drama King moniker and moving ahead in the company.

What did you think of Aiden English's message to King's presentation? Sound off in the comments section below.