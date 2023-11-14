Son of legendary wrestler reveals why he "robbed" his abusive stepfather's name in WWE

A current WWE Superstar who is the son of a legendary wrestler recently revealed why he now uses his abusive stepfather's name in the ring.

The name in question is Lexis King (real name Brian Pillman Jr.) who is a second-generation superstar and the son of the great wrestler Brian Pillman.

He is popularly known for the creation of "The Loose Cannon" legacy and has shared the ring with the likes of Hall of Famers Ric Flair and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

When the 30-year-old star arrived in WWE, he surprised the wrestling world by using the 'Lexis King' moniker instead of taking the name of his father. The name Lexis honors his late sister Alexis who passed away in 2009, while King is derived from his stepfather.

While speaking on an episode of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, the second-generation superstar revealed why he chose to use King, despite not having fond memories of his stepfather.

"He came from a great family, but he wasn’t great to me. He was an abusive piece of work and he put me through some sh*t. It made me stronger, and in a way, it’s like, this man robbed my childhood, I’m going to rob his name. I’m going to take his name because it’s a cool name. I’m going to make it mean something positive," Lexis said. [H/T - Fightful]

WWE star Lexis King opened up about following in his father's footsteps

Before joining WWE, the NXT star competed in Tony Khan's AEW under his real name.

Ahead of his debut in the Stamford-based promotion, Lexis King shared he wanted to carve his own path and create a legacy greater than his legendary father.

During the same interview, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T asked Brian Pillman Jr. if he was born to become a pro wrestler.

"You know, I think about that a lot, and I feel like I never had a choice. I felt like it was always in my blood for the fact that the day he decided he was going to name me Brian Pillman. I was trapped, it was everywhere I go. It's a household name in Cincinnati where I grew up, and I couldn't escape that legacy, couldn't escape all the reminders of him. And to be fair, he didn't exactly leave me a choice," he said.

It will be exciting to see what World Wrestling Entertainment has planned for the 30-year-old star ahead of his time in NXT.

