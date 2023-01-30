"This is my final warning" - AEW personality threatens to sue Paul Wight

An AEW personality has apparently had enough of Paul Wight, as he recently threatened to sue the former WWE superstar.

Paul Wight has been in the Jacksonville-based Promotion since 2021. While he has had limited matches in the squared circle since joining AEW, the former world champion has been working as a commentator for the company.

In a match between Tony Nese and Trent Beretta on Dark Tapings this week, Paul Wight expressed a dislike for Nese's manager, Mark Sterling. This prompted Sterling to take to Twitter with a warning for Wight.

"I wasn’t going to bring this up…but the personal attacks from @paulwight on @aew programming as of late have gotten out of hand. They are targeted and calculated. If this goes any further I will be forced to sue him in a court of law for slander. This is my final warning," Mark Sterling tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet below:

Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq I wasn’t going to bring this up…but the personal attacks from @paulwight on @aew programming as of late have gotten out of hand.



They are targeted and calculated. If this goes any further I will be forced to sue him in a court of law for slander. This is my final warning. I wasn’t going to bring this up…but the personal attacks from @paulwight on @aew programming as of late have gotten out of hand.They are targeted and calculated. If this goes any further I will be forced to sue him in a court of law for slander. This is my final warning. https://t.co/xvvF0oi1nd

Mark Sterling had previously accused several AEW stars

This is not the first time Mark Sterling has taken to Twitter to threaten All Elite stars, as he had previously issued an 'official statement' accusing others before.

While Sterling is not a wrestler, he has often come into the crosshairs of major players like Wardlow, Hook, and Marina Shafir. Due to his tendency to manage heel characters, he has been the target of attacks from other stars.

In a previous tweet, he had accused Wardlow and others of attacking him without reason, condemning them for their actions.

"Official statement: After the heinous attacks of Johnny Silver, Marina Shafir, Hook, Wardlow and many others over the past 6 months, I’ve been informed I have to miss my yacht club’s annual regatta because of my neck pain. I had already paid for the rental!"

Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq



After the heinous attacks of Johnny Silver, Marina Shafir, Hook, Wardlow and many others over the past 6 months, I’ve been informed I have to miss my yacht club’s annual regatta because of my neck pain. I had already paid for the rental!



Cont. @SeanRossSapp Official statement:After the heinous attacks of Johnny Silver, Marina Shafir, Hook, Wardlow and many others over the past 6 months, I’ve been informed I have to miss my yacht club’s annual regatta because of my neck pain. I had already paid for the rental!Cont. @SeanRossSapp Official statement:After the heinous attacks of Johnny Silver, Marina Shafir, Hook, Wardlow and many others over the past 6 months, I’ve been informed I have to miss my yacht club’s annual regatta because of my neck pain. I had already paid for the rental!Cont.

As of now, it remains to be seen what Sterling will do next.

What do you make of Sterling's threats against Paul Wight? Sound off in the comments section below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes