"This girl was already on the roster" - WWE veteran says Tony Khan is regretting making a major signing following AEW Full Gear 2022

WWE legend Jim Cornette believes that Tony Khan may be scratching his head as to why he brought Saraya to AEW when stars like Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm were already on the roster.

Saraya made her long-awaited return to the ring at Full Gear in a highly-anticipated grudge match against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. While the match certainly wasn't perfect, given the former Divas champion's lengthy absence, she certainly showed glimpses of the star she was in WWE.

However, the match that truly stole the show at Full Gear was the Interim AEW Women's Championship match between Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm, which ended in Hayter being crowned the new champion, setting herself up for a future match with lineal champion Thunder Rosa when she returns from injury.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager praised the match between Hayter and Storm, even going as far as to say that both of them are better than Saraya.

"The people love Jamie Hayter because they’ve decided, like The Acclaimed, like FTR, like Wardlow, that they’re going to cheer for somebody that’s halfway good at what they’re f**king doing instead of what they’re being told to do. They have decided that Jamie and Toni Storm honestly, both of these girls are better than Saraya and they may giving old Britt Baker a little run for her money. They had a match that the people wanted to see, and they also had—and then Britt Baker came out and she got more reaction running in on this match than she did having the match against the big new signee superstar," said Cornette. [From 3:29:16 to 3:30:03]

Cornette also suggested that AEW president Tony Khan might be questioning why he brought Saraya to the company in the first place, given the ovation Jamie Hayter got when she won the title:

"Finally Toni Storm hits the exposed turnbuckle after nailing [Britt] Baker off the apron, and Jamie Hayter wins 1-2-3 and they loved it. And then right then Tony Khan had to be sitting at the f**king gorilla position looking at the monitor going ‘my god how much did I just spend for Saraya? And this girl was already on the roster.'" [From 3:30:05 to 3:30:57]

Dr Britt Baker, D.M.D. congratulated the new Interim AEW Women's Champion after the match

Not only were the fans in Newark, New Jersey, thrilled to see Jamie Hayter become the new champion, but one of her closest friends in AEW was as well.

That person was former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who not only consoled Hayter in the ring after her match but also tweeted out a heartwarming message after the show was over.

"My champ. The champ," tweeted @RealBrittBaker.

The two ladies were on thin ice with each other following the All Out pay-per-view in September due to Baker preventing Hayter from winning the Interim AEW Women's Championship when it looked as though she had the match won. However, it seems that they have put the past behind them.

