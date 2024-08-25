"This girl deserves to be in the WWE" - Twitter erupts as a huge star returns unannounced at AEW All In

Fans react after an AEW star shockingly makes her return at All In after more than a year. The star being discussed is Jamie Hayter.

The 29-year-old star has been one of the rising stars in the promotion. She signed with the Jacksonville-based in 2021 and became a main event-caliber star in a short amount of time becoming the Women's Champion.

Jamie Hayter won the AEW Women's World Championship at the 2022 Full Gear. After successfully defending her championship against Riho, Ruby Soho, Saraya, and Hikaru Shida, the star dropped the title to Toni Storm at the 2023 Double or Nothing. She got injured ahead of the pay-per-view and therefore had to lose the championship.

The former AEW Women's World Champion made her shocking return to the company at All In London. She confronted Saraya, who wasn't featured at All In, and took the latter out. The crowd erupted to see Jamie Hayter after nearly 15 months.

Fans were extremely happy to see Hayter back in action. They are also expecting her to recapture the title in the future. Many also claimed she should have gone to WWE.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Jamie Hayter's return at All In

Toni Storm claimed that Jamie Hayter might have quit AEW back in 2023

Jamie Hayter lost her AEW Women's Championship to Toni Storm at the 2023 Double or Nothing. Later, it was revealed that she would be out with an injury.

While speaking on the media scrum following Double or Nothing, the star believed that Jamie could have quit the promotion.

"Full strength? Is she ever going to be full strength after what I done to her? I really don't think so. No, in fact I think she might quit, I think she's done, I think that's it. Do you seriously think we're going to see her again? I'm just going to put her through hell all over again. So yeah, that's it, congrats guys, Jamie Hayter's done, Jamie Hayter's done. It's great, it's a wonderful thing, I'm so happy, it's good," she said.

It remains to be seen if the 29-year-old star will face Saraya once again on Dynamite.

