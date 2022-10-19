"This girl needs to politely go f**k herself" - Jim Cornette lashes out at top star for ruthless spots during recent match in AEW

AEW star Athena (FKA Ember Moon) recently came under fire from Jim Cornette for completely demolishing her opponent during a recent match in Canada.

During AEW's recent venture into Canada, Athena appeared on DARK and took on local wrestler Jody Threat. Despite it only being a dark match, The Fallen Goddess tore into Threat, resulting in some social media outcry.

In response to a Twitter user posting a clip of Athena's beatdown, Jim Cornette took to the social media app to condemn the brutal attack.

"Yeah, I think this girl needs to politely go f**k herself. In a previous era if she treated the wrong girl like this, she'd get snatched baldheaded and have her tongue stuck up her own a$$," Cornette Tweeted.

Fans of the stars involved pointed out that The Fallen Goddess simply became a "situational heel" since the crowd was behind Threat instead of Athena.

Despite the brutal beatdown, Jody Threat seemed overwhelmingly appreciative for her spot during DARK and didn't have a single bad word to utter about the promotion or Athena.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell also once slammed Athena for breaking Britt Baker's nose during AEW Grand Slam

The image of Britt Baker's face drenched in blood after she first broke her nose back in 2020 during a match against Hikaru Shida became an iconic segment that drove the star.

Unfortunately, the real-life doctor suffered another broken nose during a botched move delivered by Athena a few weeks ago.

During Dutch Mantell's appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, the WWE legend berated Athena for botching up the move and suggested she stop trying to pull it off.

"Athena needs to stop that move. I mean, if she can’t do it right I don’t know how the girl on her shoulders can avoid getting hurt. I mean, that is a very awkward awkward position to be in," said Mantell. [From 3:34 to 3:50]

Despite the criticism, Athena remains a fan favorite, and her inclusion on the AEW roster has been very well received. Could the star, however, benefit from taking Cornette and Mantell's criticism to heart?

