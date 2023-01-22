"This would be a great match" - Wrestling fans want 5-time WWE RAW Women's Champion to end Jade Cargill's unbeaten streak

AEW star Jade Cargill's next opponent has seemingly been decided by fans on Twitter, they want a WWE Superstar to end her unbeaten streak.

Cargill has been on an undefeated streak since last year. With her victory over Skye Blue at Battle of the Belts V, she added another notch to her streak and brought it up to 49-0. Given the fact that she has faced a large section of the women's roster in AEW, she recently took to Twitter to ask about her next potential victim.

"So. Twitter, who should be #50?'' Tweeted Cargill

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill So. Twitter, who should be #50? So. Twitter, who should be #50?

As expected, fans commented their favorite stars to go up against the TBS Champion in an effort to end her streak. While a variety of names were suggested, former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) seemed to be a popular choice.

William Murphy @wvorheese314 @Jade_Cargill Mercedes mon’e would break the internet if you made her number 50 @Jade_Cargill Mercedes mon’e would break the internet if you made her number 50

TTKTV @somem0viegeek @Jade_Cargill I think it should be someone like you. Someone who's....Mone. @Jade_Cargill I think it should be someone like you. Someone who's....Mone. https://t.co/4woUbnSUY2

Mercedes Moné was last seen making an appearance at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. She is scheduled to face KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship at the upcoming Battle in the Valley show.

The AEW star recently praised WWE veteran Charlotte Flair

Jade Cargill is apparently very appreciative of WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, as evidenced by her recent comments.

The TBS Champion was asked about her favorite wrestler in a recent appearance on the Bootleg Kev podcast. She responded readily, heaping praise on Charlotte Flair for being the 'total package'.

"I think Charlotte Flair is great. I think she's a very sound wrestler," Jade said. "She can do all the flippy s— that you want her to do, she can go out there and have a hardcore match. I think she's the total package that we have as far as an example for women's wrestlers today... She leaves and comes back, and it's like she never left, so, I mean, I think she's phenomenal at what she does. People can talk or say whatever they want — I think she's a great wrestler." (H/T WrestlingInc)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Jade Cargill in AEW.

Who do you think should take down Jade Cargill? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes