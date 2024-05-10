"This guy is clueless" - Legend unhappy with Tony Khan over his controversial comments on WWE (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran is not happy with Tony Khan after he compared WWE to Harvey Weinstein on mainstream television a few weeks back. The AEW President's comments caught everybody off guard and were in poor taste.

Hall of Famer Teddy Long is in agreement with that and slammed Tony Khan for his remarks. TK made a controversial statement about WWE, calling it an 'evil juggernaut, and called the company the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.

While speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine podcast with Bill Apter and Mac Davis, Teddy Long gave his two cents on the situation. He called Tony Khan clueless and even suggested that the writers are scared to tell him what is off-limits.

“I told you all this guy is clueless man. I am telling you right now. I don't know where you sit down with somebody and help do that promo together or not but I am sure if some of the writers might have been scared to tell him but if he went over that with somebody before he went out there, I am sure somebody would have told him, no we can't say that.” [2:55 - 3:18]

Teddy Long on Tony Khan selling his injury after The Young Bucks' attack

Tony Khan was attacked brutally by Jack Perry and The Young Bucks a few weeks back on AEW Dynamite. He was hit with a Meltzer Driver, and all hell broke loose.

During that segment, Tony was seen selling that injury in a not-so-convincing manner. During the same episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis called him out for his acting. Teddy Long then chimed in and said that maybe Tony is one person to whom nobody can tell what to do.

“Maybe he won't listen. Maybe he is one of these guys you can't tell what to do.” [4:28 - 4:32]

Khan has yet to make a physical appearance in AEW after the attack, and fans will be waiting with bated breath to see when he will come back.

