"This guy HATES WWE," "What about WrestleMania 30?" - Fans go wild after Bryan Danielson reveals favourite matches of his career

Bryan Danielson is a modern-day wrestling legend, having been in the business for over two decades. The American Dragon has wrestled for many major wrestling promotions across the globe. Apart from his time in WWE and AEW, he has been a champion in various other companies like Ring of Honor.Danielson recently revealed to The Sun some of the favorite matches of his career and fans on X have gone wild after hearing his comments. He listed down his match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2023 as the hardest bout he had wrestled.He said the last match of his full-time career against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024 was the most emotional moment for him.Fans reacted to this list with various kinds of reactions. Some called him out for only including matches from his career in AEW and later while ignoring his WWE career. One fan commented &quot;What about WrestleMania 30?&quot; referring to his iconic moment when he became the WWE Word Heavyweight Champion in the main event of The Show of Shows.Fans react to no WWE matches in the list (Images via X)Some fans even commented on matches they believe should've been mentioned in the list, including his Iron Man Match with MJF for the AEW World Championship.Fans list some of Bryan Danielson's best matches (Images via X)Bryan Danielson reveals his in-ring status after All In appearanceBryan Danielson hasn't wrestled an official match since losing his title to former stablemate Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, owing to recurring injury issues. However, he recently returned to AEW television during All In: Texas but clarified on an episode of The Nikki and Brie show that he hasn't returned to the ring.“No, I’m not back,&quot; he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]All In: Texas was headlined by Jon Moxley taking on &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page in a Texas Death Match for the World Championship. Danielson returned during the match to help Page win by taking out his former Blackpool Combat Club teammates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.