  "This guy HATES WWE," "What about WrestleMania 30?" - Fans go wild after Bryan Danielson reveals favourite matches of his career

"This guy HATES WWE," "What about WrestleMania 30?" - Fans go wild after Bryan Danielson reveals favourite matches of his career

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Jul 23, 2025 15:57 GMT
Bryan Danielson is already an AEW legend (Image via AEW's X handle)
Bryan Danielson is already an AEW legend (Image via AEW's X handle)

Bryan Danielson is a modern-day wrestling legend, having been in the business for over two decades. The American Dragon has wrestled for many major wrestling promotions across the globe. Apart from his time in WWE and AEW, he has been a champion in various other companies like Ring of Honor.

Danielson recently revealed to The Sun some of the favorite matches of his career and fans on X have gone wild after hearing his comments. He listed down his match with Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door 2023 as the hardest bout he had wrestled.

He said the last match of his full-time career against Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream 2024 was the most emotional moment for him.

Fans reacted to this list with various kinds of reactions. Some called him out for only including matches from his career in AEW and later while ignoring his WWE career. One fan commented "What about WrestleMania 30?" referring to his iconic moment when he became the WWE Word Heavyweight Champion in the main event of The Show of Shows.

Fans react to no WWE matches in the list (Images via X)
Fans react to no WWE matches in the list (Images via X)

Some fans even commented on matches they believe should've been mentioned in the list, including his Iron Man Match with MJF for the AEW World Championship.

Fans list some of Bryan Danielson's best matches (Images via X)
Fans list some of Bryan Danielson's best matches (Images via X)

Bryan Danielson reveals his in-ring status after All In appearance

Bryan Danielson hasn't wrestled an official match since losing his title to former stablemate Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, owing to recurring injury issues. However, he recently returned to AEW television during All In: Texas but clarified on an episode of The Nikki and Brie show that he hasn't returned to the ring.

“No, I’m not back," he said. [H/T - TJR Wrestling]
All In: Texas was headlined by Jon Moxley taking on "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match for the World Championship. Danielson returned during the match to help Page win by taking out his former Blackpool Combat Club teammates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
