"This is why I didn't want to come to WWE" - Wrestling legend shares honest thoughts on segment involving Kurt Angle

A WWE veteran recently spoke about his segment involving Kurt Angle during his time with the company.

The star in question is none other than Rob Van Dam, who was a part of WWE's Invasion storyline. The former ECW star recently recalled the time Kurt Angle sprayed him and the rest of The Alliance with his milk truck.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam spoke about his time in the ring with The Olympic Gold Medalist:

"When we're talking about Kurt Angle's comedy, the fans loved it," RVD said. "But, for me, the last thing I wanted to do was be in the ring getting sprayed with a hose full of milk. It wasn't fun for me. Looking at the big picture now, I can see why it was entertaining — all these big wrestlers slipping and falling. But for me, I was just like, 'Oh my god, this is why I didn't want to come to WWE.' That's exactly how I felt at the time." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer RVD responds to the fans criticizing AEW for booking 50-year-old part-time wrestlers

ECW veteran RVD is one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in the wrestling ring. Mr. Monday Nights has had a legendary career in ECW, WWE, and TNA and made his AEW debut in August 2023.

RVD recently gave his thoughts on people criticizing AEW for booking talents above 50 years old:

"I believe it’s a homoerotic thing where certain men, maybe Dave, prefer to look at young undressed men and after a certain age, they’re not into it as much. Gotta be, right? What else could it be except a personal, visual pleasure? Anyone know?"

Rob Van Dam further added:

"All I know is 52 year old RVD would beat the s**t out of 25 year old RVD, but there’s a weird desire to see younger men- closer to high school I guess- for some fans to satisfy their flesh peddling visual status. No joke," Van Dam wrote.

