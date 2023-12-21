"This is important" - 7 ft star discloses details of AEW's major expansions plans

An AEW star recently promoted All Elite Wrestling in India and revealed the company's major expansion plans in his home country.

The star in question is none other than Satnam Singh, who signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion on 23rd September 2021. The seven-foot-tall star is currently aligned with Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal on the All Elite Wrestling television.

In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times, Satnam Singh spoke about the possible plans of bringing Tony Khan's company to India.

"I have signed with AEW now, and I stay with them always. Every week we travel and we have matches also. We are planning to bring AEW to India and expose it here so that the people in this country know what it is. This is important. The youth should know that something can be done with wrestling too. Children need to find something, analyse your health and power, and see what you can do. It is not important that you need to do sports, study, become a businessman, very important." [H/T:Hindustantimes]

Satnam Singh reveals how AEW can work a show in India

AEW star Satnam Singh is one of the biggest stars from India to come into professional wrestling. The latter believes that All Elite Wrestling could do significant business in India.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Singh explained how All Elite Wrestling could draw over 100,000 people in his home country:

“Yeah, if we properly went out and said, because wrestling is really big here in India, so however big the promotion was in London, if we do the same promotion in India, with the newspapers and the news channels, and if we tell everyone we have wrestling coming in like six months or one year, the people will know ‘this wrestling match is coming and this wrestler’s coming.’ So if we have a situation, and they’re smart, you know? They know what they’re doing, you know? But if we have proper information to tell everyone, I hope more than 100,000 people will come.” [From 04:45 to 05:40]

