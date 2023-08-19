"This is INSANE!!!" "Triple H in the mud" - Twitter erupts as AEW All In surpasses WrestleMania 32's attendance record

Another milestone for AEW All In was just reached earlier today. They officially surpassed WrestleMania 32's attendance record just days before the event. Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the monumental feat.

Previously, WrestleMania 32 had an attendance record of 80,709 as per WWE, which was held at the AT&T Stadium in Texas. All In was previously predicted to surpass the milestone, as their sales have continuously risen.

Just today, AEW All In, which was announced to be held in Wembley Stadium, has garnered an attendance of 80,846, beating the record. They have gained almost an additional 800 tickets in the last five days, which was enough to surpass WrestleMania 32.

Most fans were delighted not just because AEW broke a previous WWE record but because these were new heights for the wrestling industry. Some fans expressed that they thought this was never going to be possible but were delighted when history was made. Others credited AEW President Tony Khan for making this all possible.

A fan quoted Triple H's previous statement where he called AEW a secondary company. According to them, AEW finally proved itself and Triple H should eat his own words.

New matches to look forward to at AEW All In

AEW All In will surely be the promotion's biggest event in its four-year history as a promotion. With less than ten days to the event, several blockbuster matches have just been added to its card.

Previously, matches such as MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship and FTR vs. The Young Bucks were considered the highlights for the upcoming event. However, just this week on Dynamite, three new incredible matches were added to this already-stacked match card.

Following AEW Dynamite this week, Will Ospreay was announced to be facing Chris Jericho. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi will face Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson. Lastly, the Blackpool Combat Club were tasked to choose three other members so they could take on Eddie Kingston, the Lucha Brothers, and The Best Friends in a Stadium Stampede match.

With AEW set to have its first international major event, and in the iconic Wembley Stadium of all places, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Several incredible matches have been included in the match card, and several iconic moments are bound to take place.

What are you looking forward to the most at All In? Let us know in the comments section below.

