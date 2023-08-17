Updated AEW All In 2023 match card: Chris Jericho to face multi-time champion; women's feud added and more

In recent times, AEW All In is one of the most talked about pay-per-view events in the wrestling world. Set to take place on August 27th, 2023, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England, the show is expected to be a game-changer for All Elite Wrestling. All In has reportedly crossed 80,000 in ticket sales.

The show is just 1,000 tickets short of breaking WWE's WrestleMania 32 record of being the highest-attended wrestling event. A reason why AEW could achieve this feat with All In is because of the roster they host and the matches advertised for the event.

Among the many matches scheduled to take, the contest between MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship is highly awaited by many. Wrestling legend Chris Jericho will also be seen in action in a singles match against Will Ospreay.

Here is the updated match card for AEW All In 2023 after the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

MJF vs. Adam Cole (AEW World Championship)

Aussie Open vs. MJF and Adam Cole (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker (AEW Women's World Championship)

FTR vs. Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & AR Fox

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Ibushi vs. Takeshita, White, & Robinson

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends and Lucha Brothers

Expand Tweet

While these are some of the confirmed matches for AEW All In at Wembley, fans can expect for more matches to be added on Sunday. A championship match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe is expected to be added to the event this week on Collision.

Several stars are reportedly upset over their appearance at AEW All In

Based on the reactions and ticket sales, AEW All In is expected to be one of the biggest wrestling events in recent times. Naturally, there is a lot of excitement among fans and wrestlers about the event considering its stature. However, some wrestlers aren't notably excited about All In.

As per a story by SEScoops, several AEW stars are upset about their booking choices for the mega event. The story stated that several wrestlers wish to know whether they would be traveling to London or not. The report stated:

"A lot ..... are upset about Wembley," one wrestler told SEScoops. "Maybe if it were just Wembley, it would be different. But with everything that's happened over the last year, it's becoming the one major issue. People want to know if they're going to London, what the card is going to be ... it's a show everyone wants to be on. It's like our WrestleMania 3, or maybe our WrestleMania 1, but there isn't any urgency. People are scared we aren't going to live up to this moment."

Expand Tweet

With eight matches already booked for the event, all eyes will be on AEW Collision. On the show, fans can expect for a few more matches to be added to All In.

Considering the number of matches and the quality of superstars set to compete in London, AEW All In is on track to be a great show.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here