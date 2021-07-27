"This is a kid collecting action figures" - WWE Veteran highly critical of Tony Khan's AEW signing spree 

It's clear as day that AEW has made its intent clear in 2021 with a host of high-profile signings, and the best is allegedly yet to come.

Rumors of Daniel Bryan and CM Punk's impending arrival in AEW have sparked a wave of optimism in the professional wrestling world. It's no secret that the Khan family has deep pockets, but does AEW follow a set budget?

Vince Russo opened up about AEW's recruitment policies during the latest edition of 'Writing with Russo', and the former WWE head writer was critical of Tony Khan's business decisions.

The WWE veteran stated that Tony Khan was like a 'kid collecting action figures' and felt AEW didn't have a planned budget in place. Russo noted that Tony Khan was splurging his father's money to assemble a dream roster.

There is no budget: Vince Russo on Tony Khan and AEW's signings

Russo is no stranger to wrestling companies and their hiring practices, as he was actively involved in onboarding talent during his brief stint at TNA. Vince added that even TNA had a budget as Dixie Carter's mother played a significant role in the promotion's financial management.

Russo felt that talent could easily persuade Tony Khan into greenlighting new signings and even addressed Chavo Guerrero's recent AEW debut.

Chavo Guerrero is the new “Executive Consultant” for Andrade El Idolo in AEW.



Now THIS is a manager for Andrade that I can get behind.



What a news day this is 🔥🔥#AEWDynamite #AEWFyterFest #AEW pic.twitter.com/5zwMvnTzna — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) July 22, 2021

Here's what Russo had to say about AEW's signing spree:

"Bro, literally. This is a kid collecting action figures. I mean, I'm just being honest. First of all, it's not his money. Let's make that clear, yeah, his dad's money. There is no budget. I'm telling you, I worked for Dixie, there was a budget. I was on the phone with Dixie's mom, who was dropping a hammer. Well, see, I never got involved in that level (with turner). There was less people at TNA, so I used to get a little bit more, but Dixie's mom was dropping the hammer. There was a budget. Bro, there is no budget here. And bro, here is what's happening, you know, first of all, Tony Khan's not saying no to anybody. You know, bro, all it probably takes is one of the boys going to him, 'Hey bro, Chavo.' Oh yeah, you know what I mean? But as you said, Chris, okay, you're collecting all these action figures," stated Vince Russo.

AEW has managed to gather an enviable list of talent, including several established former WWE stars. With Daniel Bryan and CM Punk seemingly set to follow suit, AEW's future looks incredibly bright.

However, Vince Russo also had massive concerns regarding Daniel Bryan wrestling in AEW, as he explained in detail in the latest "Writing with Russo" episode above.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling and embed the video.

Edited by Greg Bush