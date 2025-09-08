"This was kind of shocking to me" - WWE veteran left stunned after major star levels serious accusations at Tony Khan (Exclusive)

A certain WWE veteran has just shared their thoughts on a major star recently making accusations against Tony Khan. They did not expect this to come from the individual, as they share a history.
Jake Hager once spoke up about Tony Khan and the way he was treated during his time in AEW. In November, he went on a social media rant and even went as far as calling Khan a communist for not letting him be vocal about his political views. In recent interviews, he still acted the same and continued to call him out.
During the latest episode of the Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long was with Bill Apter and Mac Davis as they discussed the situation. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned working with Hager in the past, and there were no problems, which led him to be shocked by his recent comments.
He felt that in this situation, no side was completely at fault, and this was just the reality of being in the wrestling business.
"Well, like I said, man, I had a chance to work with Jake and I never seen him, you know, bad attitude and nothing, no problems at all. So, this was kind of shocking to me, so you know, like I said, that does happen in this business. So maybe you know, he's on the wrong end of the stick. So, God bless him; I hope everything works out for him. But you know, this is the wrestling business. That's all I can say to you, Jake." [3:15-3:40]
The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wishes he had stuck to MMA instead of going to AEW
During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jake Hager spoke about his career and the way things ended in AEW. Hager was with WWE for a little more than a decade, which was followed by a brief time in the independent circuit, before joining the Tony Khan-led company. He also had a run as an MMA fighter.
Looking back at it all, he mentioned how he felt like he should have remained an MMA fighter instead.
"I'm very jaded from my exit at AEW. Like, I'm very proud of the stuff I did there, but like at the same time like I find myself questioning right now. Like, I wish I would have just stayed in MMA at some point," Jake said. [H/T WrestlingINC]
In both his WWE and AEW runs, Jake Hager had great moments, but generally, the rest was lackluster. While things did not end as great as he would have wanted, he can still say that he has played a part in wrestling history.
