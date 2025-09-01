Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion confesses he is "very jaded" following AEW exit

A former WWE World Champion opened up on being jaded following his departure from AEW. The star exited Tony Khan's promotion last year after being there since the first year.Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) departed from AEW last year after being in the promotion since 2019. He also had a decade-long run in the WWE, where he became the World Heavyweight Champion once, back in 2010. Jake subtly announced his retirement from wrestling recently as well.Lately, Jake has been firing shots at Tony Khan regarding his disappointing AEW run. Meanwhile, Hager has admitted that he is very jaded following his departure from All Elite Wrestling.Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Jake Hager also admitted that he should have stayed in MMA at some point:&quot;I'm very jaded from my exit at AEW. Like, I'm very proud of the stuff I did there, but like at the same time like I find myself questioning right now. Like, I wish I would have just stayed in MMA at some point,&quot; Jake said. [H/T WrestlingINC]Former WWE star on his time with Chris Jericho in AEWThe former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) was paired with Chris Jericho throughout almost his entire AEW run, whether it was the Inner Circle or JAS faction.In the same interview, Jake Hager recalled his time with Jericho in AEW and also highly praised Y2J:&quot;Like Inner Circle was one of my favorite like favorite things to do in pro wrestling. I love those guys. JAS, Daddy Magic, I mean, I just really loved working with Chris [Jericho]. I think he's like number one on my Mount Rushmore. Chris Jericho, like, he can just constantly reinvent himself, and he can not only do that, but he can, like, see what he has around him, and he knows how to elevate us and like to bring it up and like make it look good.&quot; [H/T WrestlingINC]Only time will tell if Jake Hager will ever be seen in a wrestling ring again.