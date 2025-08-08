Former United States Champion confirms he's not coming back to WWE after an 8-year absence as he's now retired

A former United States Champion has ruled out a potential WWE return. Jack Swagger recently addressed his wrestling future. The former MMA fighter has been relatively inactive in the ring since leaving AEW last year.
The 43-year-old star disclosed that he felt "disrespected" during contract negotiations, which led to his departure. He later publicly called out Tony Khan and made wild accusations against his former boss.
Swagger had his share of ups and downs with both promotions. Naturally, when a wrestler leaves All Elite Wrestling, fans assume it would open the door for WWE. That doesn't seem to be the case for Jack Swagger, who parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017.
Speaking with Saraya during the Rulebreakers podcast, he shut down the idea of going back to WWE, as he now considers himself retired from in-ring competition.
Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!
"“No. No. I’m really like stuck in that I’m retiring," Swagger said. (H/T - RingsideNews)
You can check out the full interview below:
Former WWE and AEW star Jack Swagger announces his new venture
During the conversation, the former Inner Circle member revealed that he has started his new trucking company after stepping away from wrestling. He said he hired people for driving and is excited about his new journey.
“I started a trucking company and so… running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving—got people driving. But yeah, I’m excited. Something to stick my teeth into. Hard work always pays off.” (H/T - RingsideNews)
Swagger last wrestled in a losing effort against RevPro star Connor Mills at Banger Zone Wrestling’s Alcatraz event on November 2, 2024.
A few years ago, the former World Heavyweight Champion confirmed his retirement from MMA with an impressive 3-0-1 record.
With his in-ring days behind him, it will be interesting to see if Jack Swagger will get inducted into the Hall of Fame someday.