  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jake Hager
  • Former United States Champion confirms he's not coming back to WWE after an 8-year absence as he's now retired

Former United States Champion confirms he's not coming back to WWE after an 8-year absence as he's now retired

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:55 GMT
It
It's over for a wrestling veteran (Image Credits: wwe.com)

A former United States Champion has ruled out a potential WWE return. Jack Swagger recently addressed his wrestling future. The former MMA fighter has been relatively inactive in the ring since leaving AEW last year.

Ad

The 43-year-old star disclosed that he felt "disrespected" during contract negotiations, which led to his departure. He later publicly called out Tony Khan and made wild accusations against his former boss.

Swagger had his share of ups and downs with both promotions. Naturally, when a wrestler leaves All Elite Wrestling, fans assume it would open the door for WWE. That doesn't seem to be the case for Jack Swagger, who parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion in 2017.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking with Saraya during the Rulebreakers podcast, he shut down the idea of going back to WWE, as he now considers himself retired from in-ring competition.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"“No. No. I’m really like stuck in that I’m retiring," Swagger said. (H/T - RingsideNews)

You can check out the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Former WWE and AEW star Jack Swagger announces his new venture

During the conversation, the former Inner Circle member revealed that he has started his new trucking company after stepping away from wrestling. He said he hired people for driving and is excited about his new journey.

“I started a trucking company and so… running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving—got people driving. But yeah, I’m excited. Something to stick my teeth into. Hard work always pays off.” (H/T - RingsideNews)
Ad

Swagger last wrestled in a losing effort against RevPro star Connor Mills at Banger Zone Wrestling’s Alcatraz event on November 2, 2024.

A few years ago, the former World Heavyweight Champion confirmed his retirement from MMA with an impressive 3-0-1 record.

With his in-ring days behind him, it will be interesting to see if Jack Swagger will get inducted into the Hall of Fame someday.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications