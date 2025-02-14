"This is the last time" - Cope (fka Edge) reflects on heartbreaking 'last time' in Australia ahead of AEW Grand Slam

WWE Hall of Famer, Cope (fka Edge) shed light on potentially performing for the last time in Australia this weekend on AEW Grand Slam. The legend is slated for a high-profile tag team match on the show.

Ad

This Saturday at AEW Grand Slam Australia, Cope is set to team with 'The Switchblade' Jay White as they take on the World Champion, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Brisbane brawl. The former Edge has been feuding with Moxley and the Death Riders ever since his return at Worlds End 2024.

Ahead of his tag match this weekend, Cope recalled the last time he performed in Australia during an interview with Dejay Reed. The Rated-R Superstar revealed that he never thought he would perform in Australia again:

Ad

Trending

"I mean it's kind of surreal but what I didn't do in the first round is I didn't know this was gonna end the way it did. So I didn't really factor, 'oh wait, I'm not going to perform in Australia again,' that was just suddenly gone. So to be able to fast forward all this time and be back from retirement and back in the country I never thought I'd perform in again."

Ad

Cope further admitted that this Saturday at AEW Grand Slam will be the last time that he performs in Australia:

"I mean now I realize I have to really enjoy it because let's face it, this is the last time I'm gonna perform in Australia right? So, knowing that and going in with that mindset makes it [little bit more special] yeah."

Ad

Ad

Cope (fka Edge) is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship

During his ongoing feud with the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and Death Riders, Cope has been calling out Moxley for the World title despite getting rejected. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Moxley finally accepted Adam Copeland's challenge, and the two will collide for the World title at Revolution 2025 next month.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the Rated-R Superstar will be the one to dethrone Moxley at the Revolution 2025 pay-per-view.

If you use quotes from the first half, please credit 'kingdeejj on Instagram' and give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback