"This is all leading to CM PUNK's return" - WWE veteran's unexpected return to AEW Dynamite has left fans stunned on Twitter

Wrestling fans were left in shock and awe as WWE veteran Bryan Danielson made an unexpected return to AEW Dynamite on the latest episode. Danielson appeared in the ring and turned heel, much to the surprise of the viewers.

In the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega successfully retained his IWGP United States Championship against Jeff Cobb. Just as the match ended, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance.

But before they could enter the ring, Bryan Danielson returned and seemed to rush in to help Moxley, Yuta, and Castagnoli. The Blackpool Combat Club retreated as the former WWE World Champion hit the Bonzai Knee Strike on Kenny Omega and continued to attack the former AEW champion.

Fans on Twitter couldn't contain their excitement and speculated that this unexpected return could bring CM Punk back to All Elite Wrestling. Many fans were also excited about the potential feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @SKWrestling_ This is all leading to CM PUNK's return. @SKWrestling_ This is all leading to CM PUNK's return.

AlbiA @AlbaniaUre1 @AngoPW This is all for CM PUNK's return, that's the story @AngoPW This is all for CM PUNK's return, that's the story

PR @fortric03 @AEWonTV @bryandanielson Don Callis gonna join the BCC too. They made him bleed fulfilling is requirement. @AEWonTV @bryandanielson Don Callis gonna join the BCC too. They made him bleed fulfilling is requirement.

How awesome that would be!! @bryandanielson I thought for a second that CM Punk music will hit to save Kenny!!How awesome that would be!! @AEWonTV @bryandanielson I thought for a second that CM Punk music will hit to save Kenny!! How awesome that would be!!

KEVINZARD @KEVINZARD7 @AEW @bryandanielson @KennyOmegamanX OMFG BRYAN DANIELSON IS BACK AND STILL IN ALLEGIANCE WITH THE BCC @AEW @bryandanielson @KennyOmegamanX OMFG BRYAN DANIELSON IS BACK AND STILL IN ALLEGIANCE WITH THE BCC https://t.co/MOH7ZjumUP

The return of former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has definitely left fans guessing and eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite. But one thing is for sure, his return has left fans eagerly anticipating to see what happens next in this faction feud.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Danielson turning heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

