"This is all leading to CM PUNK's return" - WWE veteran's unexpected return to AEW Dynamite has left fans stunned on Twitter

By Ojas Kulkarni
Modified Mar 30, 2023 09:30 IST
CM Punk was last seen at AEW All Out
Former WWE Champion CM Punk was last seen at AEW All Out 2022

Wrestling fans were left in shock and awe as WWE veteran Bryan Danielson made an unexpected return to AEW Dynamite on the latest episode. Danielson appeared in the ring and turned heel, much to the surprise of the viewers.

In the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega successfully retained his IWGP United States Championship against Jeff Cobb. Just as the match ended, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli made an appearance.

But before they could enter the ring, Bryan Danielson returned and seemed to rush in to help Moxley, Yuta, and Castagnoli. The Blackpool Combat Club retreated as the former WWE World Champion hit the Bonzai Knee Strike on Kenny Omega and continued to attack the former AEW champion.

Fans on Twitter couldn't contain their excitement and speculated that this unexpected return could bring CM Punk back to All Elite Wrestling. Many fans were also excited about the potential feud between the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite.

Check out the reactions below:

@SKWrestling_ This is all leading to CM PUNK's return.
@AngoPW This is all for CM PUNK's return, that's the story
@AEWonTV @bryandanielson Don Callis gonna join the BCC too. They made him bleed fulfilling is requirement.
@AEWonTV @bryandanielson I thought for a second that CM Punk music will hit to save Kenny!! How awesome that would be!!
@AEW @bryandanielson @KennyOmegamanX The Elite vs BCC 🥹
@AEW @bryandanielson @KennyOmegamanX fans really thought Bryan Danielson was turning on the BCC https://t.co/7iSrAk7qYo
@AEW @bryandanielson @KennyOmegamanX OMFG BRYAN DANIELSON IS BACK AND STILL IN ALLEGIANCE WITH THE BCC https://t.co/MOH7ZjumUP
@AEW @bryandanielson @KennyOmegamanX BBC is finished when he pulls up https://t.co/jP7wIXF2ev
@AEW @bryandanielson @KennyOmegamanX Heel Bryan? BCC vs The Elite incoming? I'm liking where this is going. 👍 https://t.co/ruZTQuVKWC

The return of former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson has definitely left fans guessing and eagerly awaiting the upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite. But one thing is for sure, his return has left fans eagerly anticipating to see what happens next in this faction feud.

What are your thoughts on Bryan Danielson turning heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
