"This would be a 'Mania match for [AJ] Styles Retirement" - Twitter wants a 22-year wrestling veteran to end WWE RAW Superstar's career

AJ Styles has faced some of the biggest names in the wrestling business, and his career in WWE is winding down. Some fans are keen on the Phenomenal One facing a 22-year wrestling veteran in his retirement match.

The Phenomenal One joined WWE in 2016 in what was his second stint with the company. He wrestled three tryout matches in 2002, but the company did not offer him a contract. When he returned in 2016, he was one of the biggest stars in the business.

His second debut for the Stamford-based promotion came at the Royal Rumble 2016 pay-per-view. He entered at the third spot, but Kevin Owens ended up eliminating him. Surprisingly, the former NJPW star lost to Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 32.

Since then, the former Bullet Club leader has gone on to enjoy numerous title reigns in WWE, including two world title wins. He has also won the United States Championship thrice, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the RAW Tag Team Championship once.

AJ Styles' last NJPW appearance saw the Bullet Club, led by Kenny Omega, turn on him. Fans are eager to see a major singles match between the two, especially since we never got to see one during their peak years in NJPW.

Their only singles match came in 2006 at the PCW Back To School Bash event in Winnipeg when Kenny Omega defeated the former TNA star. Although both of them are in rival promotions, it is impossible to rule out any event in the wrestling business.

A WWE Hall of Famer would like to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Kurt Angle's in-ring career came to an end when he lost to Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35. The Olympian is 54 years old, so a return for a final match is not impossible.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, he named AJ Styles and Ricochet as stars he would like to face.

"Oh, man. Well, I'm not that stupid," began Angle. "So I'm going to make sure it's a young guy because I'm a little bit older. I lost a little bit of a step. I would have to say someone like AJ Styles or Ricochet, I really liked that kid. I think I would have an incredible match with him." [H/T - Fightful]

Kurt Angle and AJ Styles have wrestled each other numerous times. They feuded over the TNA World Championship with both men trading multiple wins over each other.

